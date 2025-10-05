Bees Deluxe Play Jamey's House Of Music With The Corty Byron Band

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boston's acid blues quartet, Bees Deluxe, returns to Jamey's House of Music in Lansdowne Pennsylvania, on Saturday, October 25 for an electrifying evening of modern blues.

Fresh off their recent victory as the 2025 Granite State Blues Society Challenge Winners, the band will represent New England at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee in January 2026. Sharing the stage for the first time at Jamey's will be Lancaster County favorites, The Corty Byron Band, bringing an extra excitement to what promises to be a stellar evening of entertainment.

Bees Deluxe refuses to fit neatly into traditional blues categories. The quartet-fronted by British guitar sensation Conrad Warre, feature Carol Band on keyboards, harmonicas, and vocals and Paul Giovine on drums and percussion, and renowned New York Jazz Musician Jeff Lopez on bass guitar -are celebrated for their fearless fusion of Chicago blues, jazz, funk, and rock. Touring extensively from Maine to Miami, the group has honed its sound in venues ranging from intimate clubs and dive bars to large theaters and festivals.

Audiences can expect Bees Deluxe to deliver a mix of inventive originals alongside reimagined classics by legends such as Etta James, Billie Holiday, Bobby "Blue" Bland, Albert Collins, and Fenton Robinson. Their ability to transform familiar songs into wholly new experiences has drawn comparisons to "what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues."

Critics have praised the band's adventurous spirit, describing their live performances as unpredictable, exhilarating, and deeply creative. John Muller of the North Jersey Blues Society wrote: "Think of music produced by Willy Wonka and Frank Zappa...Chicago blues takes a few tabs of acid and the results are a fascinating kaleidoscope of pulsating dreams, visions, and even nightmares. Enjoy this roller coaster ride...Welcome to the music of Bees Deluxe."

The members of Bees Deluxe bring a wealth of experience and varied musical backgrounds to their performances. Frontman Conrad Warre toured with the Joe Jackson Band in Europe and was a fixture at New York's iconic CBGBs. Together, their musical chemistry creates performances that are as technically dazzling as they are emotionally engaging. The band has shared stages with Walter Trout, Roomful of Blues, Ronnie Earl, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Joanna Connor, Mike Zito, and Matt Schofield.

Adding to the night's energy, The Corty Byron Band will make their Jamey's debut. Longtime favorites in Lancaster County, they bring their own brand of high-energy blues and roots rock, promising a perfect complement to Bees Deluxe's progressive acid blues.

Renowned as one of the region's premier listening rooms, Jamey's House of Music provides the perfect setting for an evening of adventurous blues. With its intimate acoustics, stellar sound system, and welcoming atmosphere, it has become a must-play venue for artists across genres and a beloved destination for music fans in the Philadelphia area.