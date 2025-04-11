BOEING BOEING to be Presented at The Shawnee Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-sixth season, will present Boeing Boeing, an adult themed, comedic, French play, written by Marc Camoletti, from Saturday, May 10th through Sunday, May 25th, 2025. Translated by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans, and directed by Dirk Marks, this 1960s French farce stars veteran top talent from The Poconos, including Carlos Valentin Jr. as Bernard, Kellie Krieger as Robert, and Steve Tarquini as the alternate for the role of Robert. This hilarious show also features Juliet Dunham as Bertha, the housekeeper, Eliot Tomlinson as Gloria, the American flight attendant, Terasa Tarquini as Gabriella, the Italian flight attendant, and Rachel McDaniel as Gretchen, the German flight attendant.

Boeing Boeing is a slightly naughty comedy with silly people doing silly things with a silly, happy ending. The story highlights the exploits of Parisian architect, Bernard, and his three lovely female flight attendants, who are from three different countries. The one belief that they all have in common is that they are all engaged to Bernard! He has found a way to juggle these women by virtue of his detailed timetable of his fiancés' flight schedules, and with the help of his trusty, but overworked housekeeper. When the situation changes and all of the women end up at his apartment on the same day, Bernard (with help from his bewildered friend Robert who visits from the French countryside) struggles to keep them from learning the truth. Will they be able to keep up this charade, or will a disaster ensue?

The original French production of Boeing, Boeing opened in Paris in December, 1960. An English adaptation opened in London in 1962, and then ran for seven years. Boeing Boeing then premiered on Broadway in February, 1965, and the Broadway revival opened in May, 2008. In 2009, a forty-five week North American tour began, and this side-splitting production won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor. It was also nominated for several other Tony Awards, including Best Featured Actress, Best Director, Best Costume Design and Best Sound Design. That production also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play, and for Best Lead Actor in a play. The London revival, in 2007, had received two Olivier Award nominations, for Best Revival and Best Actor. In 1991, Boeing Boeing was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most performed French play throughout the world.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, the creative crew for Boeing Boeing features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky, executive director of the Shawnee Playhouse, Dirk Marks as director, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Robert McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

2:00PM: May 10th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, and 24th

3:00PM: May 11th, 18th, and 25th

7:00PM: May 10th, 17th, and 24th

Tickets are $25.00 each for adults, $20.00 each for seniors, and $16.00 each for children seventeen and under.

Meal and a Show tickets are $51.00 per adult, $46.00 for children ages thirteen to seventeen years old, and $31.00 for children ages four to twelve years old.

Comments