Ants on a Log Performs SING THE RAINBOW in September

Sing the Rainbow is the new queer family musical from nationally acclaimed children’s band Ants on a Log. Written and produced by Julie Be and Miles Crabtree, two trans music therapists, the interactive show encourages children to explore authentic self-expression and practice social-emotional skills through singing, dancing, and hands-on superpower-themed activities. Sing the Rainbow will be presented as part of Cannonball and Fringe Festivals on September 8, 9, 22, and 30. The musical is free and recommended for ages 4-11.

The 45 min show offers a creative “superpower training,” where children can use their new powers to retrieve colors that are mysteriously missing from the Pride flag. Each superpower invites children to consider important questions such as: What are the ways I can express myself? Who do I look up to? What am I proud of? The songs reflect Ants on a Log’s signature humor and harmony, and include “They’re My Best Friend,” the first song with exclusively nonbinary pronouns to be played on national radio stations.

“As queer people and queer spaces are threatened and restricted across the US, Sing the Rainbow creates a much-needed safe space for queer joy and self-expression. All kids, queer or not, need to feel supported as they explore their identities, and everyone can benefit from the practice of community-building,” says co-producer Miles Crabtree.

ABOUT ANTS ON A LOG

In addition to three full-length albums and several singles, Ants on a Log has created a variety of media to support progressive parenting and social justice education. Their first musical “Click Here” won a Parent’s Choice Award for the 2019 soundtrack, and is also viewable as a 40-minute musical movie, created and produced by Julie Be. The musical is also available as a script for schools to perform. In 2020 Julie produced the Click Here which won national acclaim as a landmark album in the world of intersectional kids media.

Founding members Anya Rose (she/her) and Julie Be (they/them) are an elementary science teacher and a music therapist, respectively. Blending their skills has enabled the Ants to reach beyond the usual scope of simple songs for children. The Ants tackle complex themes, embracing the full potential of a child’s ability to think and feel. In 2023 Miles Crabtree (he/him) joined the Ants, increasing the band’s percentage of trans musicians, music therapists, and drummers. In addition to signature Ants on a Log concerts, Miles and Julie perform “Pride Jam” shows, uplifting the voices of trans musicians and supporting safe, joyful spaces for queer youth.

