AnnaMarie Jones and Daralyse Lyons Launch THE DEMISTIFYING DIVERSITY Podcast

The podcast drops September 22, 2020.

Philadelphia-based journalists AnnaMarie Jones and Daralyse Lyons are launching the Demystifying Diversity podcast, an interview-based audio journalism initiative that amplifies the voices of a variety of experts, academics, and everyday people. Launching September 22, 2020, the first season of the ten-episode podcast will be available for free wherever you listen to podcasts.

Through racial literacy and cultural competency, the Demystifying Diversity podcast softens the sharp lines of discrimination. Lyons and Jones have interviewed more than 100 people about a wide array of topics pertaining to diversity. "I don't pretend to have all the answers, but by asking questions and listening to the experiences of people from marginalized communities, my eyes have opened wider," said Jones. "I believe that listening to the experiences of others from a place of empathy and openness illuminates our shared humanity" says Lyons. The podcast will also be interactive, creating an opportunity for listeners to share what comes up for them. Daralyse and AnnaMarie will respond to listener questions and comments during Q&A's between each episode. Click here to listen to the trailer.

"As Biracial women, co-collaborators, and innovators, we care deeply about issues of equity and inclusion for all," said Jones and Lyons. "We've created an audio journalism initiative that helps those who want to learn in a safe space without judgment. We've woven together intelligent, intricate, and heart-warming conversations about what is happening in the world today."

