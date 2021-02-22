Alton Brown - Beyond The Eats Comes To The State Theatre

Television personality, author and Food Network star Alton Brown has announced "Alton Brown Live - Beyond The Eats" will visit the State Theatre in Easton on Wednesday, October 27th. Brown created a new form of entertainment - the live culinary variety show - with his "Edible Inevitable Tour" and "Eat Your Science," which played in over 200 cities with more than 350,000 fans in attendance.

Show time is at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $150 (VIP)/$67/$57 and can be purchased by calling 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. VIP price includes Gold Circle Seating, Q&A during Sound Check and first access to purchase tour merchandise.

Tickets go on sale to State Theatre Members immediately and to the general public on Friday, March 5th at 10AM. State Theatre Memberships can be purchased at any time and begin at $75 for one year. Tickets and memberships can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. For questions or to purchase through the Box Office, phone calls can be placed during the temporary Box Office hours of Monday thru Friday 10AM to 3PM. As of this time, the Box Office remains closed for in person purchasing. There is a ten-ticket limit per person during member sales.

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers... think twice."

Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music and food in to two hours of pure entertainment. "Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV."

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for nearly 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, which ran for 14 years on Food network. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. He's written eight books on food and cooking (including his newest, EveryDayCook). There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded to Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013.

Brown is producing Good Eats: Reloaded, for which he's shooting new material to "renovate and repair" classic Good Eats episodes, and rebooted the series in 2019 with The Return of the Eats on Food Network. Alton Brown graced the State Theatre stage once before in November of 2017.

Information about Alton Brown or the Beyond The Eats tour can be found on Facebook: /altonbrown; Twitter: @altonbrown; Instagram: @altonbrown; or use the tour hashtag #AltonBrownLive.

Those with an appetite for more Alton Brown can find additional show and ticketing information at www.altonbrownlive.com.