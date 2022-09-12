Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced

Shows in over 35 Markets across the country including Baltimore, New York, Cleveland, Tampa, Fort Worth, and more.

Sep. 12, 2022  
TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.

Igniting joy and wonder across the country, "Holiday Wonderland" is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16, 2022, visit www.CirqueMusica.com for more information.

"Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our 'Holiday Wonderland," says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. "We expect fans of cirque shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share."

Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. For more information on ticketing and VIP ticket packages, visit www.CirqueMusica.com.

Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland!

2022 Tour Dates:
11/9 Topeka, KS Topeka Performing Arts Center
11/10 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre
11/11 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion
11/12 Burnsville, MN Ames Center
11/13 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Arena
11/14 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater
11/17 Windsor, ON Caesars Windsor
11/19 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center
11/20 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center
11/22 Rochester, NY Kodak Center
11/23 Van Wert, OH Niswonger Performing Arts Center
11/25 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theater
11/26 Davenport, IA Adler Theater
11/29 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Baltimore
11/30 Brookville, NY Tilles Center
12/1 New York, NY Palladium Times Square
12/2 Springfield, MA Symphony Hall
12/3 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino & Resort
12/4 Easton, PA State Theatre Center for the Arts
12/6 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center
12/7 Cleveland, OH MGM Northfield Park: Center Stage
12/8 Battle Creek, MI Firekeepers Hotel & Casino
12/9 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace
12/10 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee
12/11 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
12/14 Kissimmee, FL Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park
12/15 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center
12/16 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater
12/17 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
12/18 Augusta, GA Miller Theater
12/20 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center
12/21 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
12/22 Frisco, TX Comerica Center
12/23 Fort Worth, TX Dickie's Arena
12/24 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength for audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists, and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time. With its multiple productions, including Rhapsody, Crescendo, Heroes and Villains, Symphonic, and Holiday Wonderland, Cirque Musica is a ground-breaking production guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages. For more information visit, www.CirqueMusica.com.


