All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.

Igniting joy and wonder across the country, "Holiday Wonderland" is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16, 2022, visit www.CirqueMusica.com for more information.



"Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our 'Holiday Wonderland," says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. "We expect fans of cirque shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share."



Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.



Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. For more information on ticketing and VIP ticket packages, visit www.CirqueMusica.com.



Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland!



2022 Tour Dates:

11/9 Topeka, KS Topeka Performing Arts Center

11/10 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre

11/11 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion

11/12 Burnsville, MN Ames Center

11/13 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Arena

11/14 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

11/17 Windsor, ON Caesars Windsor

11/19 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

11/20 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

11/22 Rochester, NY Kodak Center

11/23 Van Wert, OH Niswonger Performing Arts Center

11/25 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theater

11/26 Davenport, IA Adler Theater

11/29 Baltimore, MD The Lyric Baltimore

11/30 Brookville, NY Tilles Center

12/1 New York, NY Palladium Times Square

12/2 Springfield, MA Symphony Hall

12/3 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino & Resort

12/4 Easton, PA State Theatre Center for the Arts

12/6 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center

12/7 Cleveland, OH MGM Northfield Park: Center Stage

12/8 Battle Creek, MI Firekeepers Hotel & Casino

12/9 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

12/10 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee

12/11 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

12/14 Kissimmee, FL Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park

12/15 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center

12/16 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

12/17 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/18 Augusta, GA Miller Theater

12/20 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center

12/21 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

12/22 Frisco, TX Comerica Center

12/23 Fort Worth, TX Dickie's Arena

12/24 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park



Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength for audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists, and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time. With its multiple productions, including Rhapsody, Crescendo, Heroes and Villains, Symphonic, and Holiday Wonderland, Cirque Musica is a ground-breaking production guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages. For more information visit, www.CirqueMusica.com.