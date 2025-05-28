ART FOR THE CASH POOR Affordable Art Fair Returns to South Kensington In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The city’s largest affordable art fair, Art for the Cash Poor, will return to South Kensington on Saturday, June 14, from 12 to 6 p.m., marking its 25th year of supporting local artists through accessible art sales and community connection.

Hosted by the non-profit arts organization InLiquid, the annual outdoor art sale will feature more than 100 artists and vendors offering original artwork for $250 or less. The event will take place both inside the Crane Arts Building and along 1400 N. American Street, in the heart of Philadelphia’s arts corridor.

Designed as a platform for artists to engage directly with the public, the fair allows attendees to browse and purchase paintings, sculpture, handmade clothing, jewelry, ceramics, home goods, and more. All proceeds from sales go directly to the participating artists and craftspeople.

Now in its 25th year, Art for the Cash Poor is expected to draw over 2,000 attendees, reinforcing its role as a community celebration of Philadelphia’s creative economy. The event is free and family-friendly.

Support for this year’s festival comes from the Penn Treaty Special Services District, Visit Philadelphia, Woodland Avenue Beverage, Green Mountain Energy, Marguerite Rodgers Interior Design, the Philadelphia Cultural Fund, and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

For more information, visit inliquid.org.

