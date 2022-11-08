AGNES OF GOD Announce At Old Academy Players

As part of their 100th Anniversary Season, Old Academy Players presents the electrifying drama, Agnes of God, as its second mainstage production for 2022-2023. Agnes of God, written by John Pielmeier, debuted at The Eugene O'Neill Playwriting Conference in 1979, and later made its Broadway debut in 1982 starring Elizabeth Ashley, Geraldine Page and Amanda Plummer.

Page and Plummer were nominated for Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Play and Supporting Actress in a Play, with Plummer taking home the award. A film adaptation was released in 1985 starring Jane Fonda, Anne Bancroft, and Meg Tilly. Both Bancroft and Tilly were nominated for Academy Awards for their Leading and Supporting roles.

The play centers around a court appointed psychiatrist, Dr. Martha Livingstone, who is charged with assessing the sanity of a young nun accused of murdering her newborn child. The Mother Superior of the convent where the alleged crime took place is determined to keep young Sister Agnes sheltered and protected as news of the event spreads. The worlds of science and faith collide as the two women battle over Agnes and the idea of innocence, faith, and the possibility of modern miracles...

Agnes of God is directed by Rob Rosiello. His regional directing credits include: Suddenly Last Summer, Lips Together, Teeth Apart, The Laramie Project, The Children's Hour, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, Love! Valour! Compassion!, and the world premiere of his original play, A Song I Forgot to Sing in 2018.

This production features Stephanie Rogers (Rumors, Laramie Project, Vernal Rites) as Dr. Martha Livingstone, Sandra Hartman (Ten Chimneys, Suddenly Last Summer, A Song I Forgot to Sing) as Mother Miriam Ruth, and Erin Frances (Head Over Heels, Wizard of Oz, Hairspray) as Sister Agnes. Set Design by T. Mark Cole (Next to Normal, Buried Child, Lips Together, Teeth Apart) and Produced by Annie and Steve Hnatko (Company, The Fantasticks, Ordinary Days).

Old Academy Players was established in 1923 and currently is celebrating its 100th Anniversary Season. Esteemed and most notable alum from this theatre include Tony Award nominated actor Robert Prosky and Hollywood icon, Grace Kelly. Along with other members of the Kelly Family, the Future Princess of Monaco performed in six shows at Old Academy Players in the 1940s before becoming an esteemed Academy Award winning actress.

Old Academy Players is located at 3544 Indian Queen Lane in Philadelphia, PA. Agnes of God runs weekends from November 4th - November 20th. Curtain time is 8pm for Friday and Saturday evening shows on November 4th & 5th, 11th & 12th, 18th & 19th. Matinees are at 2pm on Sundays November 13th and 20th. Tickets can be ordered online at www.oldacademyplayers.org or by calling the Box Office at 1-215-843-1109. General Admission Ticketing: $20.