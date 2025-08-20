A CAT IN A BOX To Play One Night Only At The Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor and comedian Tom Nemec will bring his one-person show A Cat in a Box to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival for one night only on September 20, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Yellow Bicycle Theater. The piece blends raw storytelling and dark humor in a personal exploration of trauma, resilience, and the human spirit’s capacity for healing.

An immersive and interactive experience, A Cat in a Box invites the audience into Nemec’s childhood home, haunted by his father’s alcoholism, anger, and absence of love. Through a series of monologues, Nemec explores the fear and loneliness of a fractured family while infusing the narrative with a darkly humorous tone. The performance becomes not just a story of survival but a call to compassion and a celebration of courage.

About Tom Nemec

Tom Nemec has been an actor and comedian for over 20 years, with training in the Meisner Technique and at HB Studio in New York City. He has performed stand-up at comedy clubs nationwide, appeared in off-Broadway and regional theatre, and worked in television commercials for Nickelodeon. He also played a fire chief in the film Greenpoint Tavern, currently available on Amazon Prime. A Cat in a Box marks his Philadelphia Fringe Festival debut.

Tickets are available now.