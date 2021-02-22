7th Annual Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival Focuses on Hometown Heroes

The Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival is now seeking playwright applications for its 2021 festival, centered around the theme, "Hometown Heroes."

The 2021 Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival, "Hometown Heroes," is a celebration honoring the voices of unsung neighbors, friends, essential workers, first responders, parents, activists and more. Real or imagined, historical or contemporary, who we are or who we need, hometown heroes are the helpers --- the folks in our communities who work tirelessly in service of others.

By centering and amplifying the voices of women and especially BIPOC women, the festival will address how the pandemic has heightened the inequities of race and gender, as the effects of Covid-19 disproportionately impact women and especially Black and Brown women who too often are asked to rise up to fix the harm that patriarchy and white supremacy have inflicted on our society.

Through staged readings that celebrate local heroes who challenge norms, fight inequality, and do for others, PWTF aims to encourage further generosity, inspire future activists, and celebrate the power of humanity to spread light in the darkness. These heroes often go unrecognized and PWTF is looking to #ChangeTheStory and give a voice to those that shake up their community.

a??In all likelihood, PWTF 2021 will be fully virtual to protect our artists and audiences. However, we remain optimistic about the option of an outdoor, in-person festival this August, which adheres to all CDC health and safety guidelines. Following the advice of scientists and health officials, the final decision willa?? be made by Memorial Day 2021 (May 31st).

SUBMISSIONS ARE DUE February 26, 2021. a??Significant preference will be given to playwrights located within 60 miles of Center City Philadelphia. Pieces should not exceed 90 minutes. To submit: Phillywomenstheatrefest.org/submissions

Visit phillywomenstheatrefest.org for more information.