4th Annual Philly Theatre Week Announced for April
Events will include a variety of live and pre-recorded virtual performances, panels, workshops, theatre-by-mail, audio plays and in-person outdoor events.
Curtains up. Theatre Philadelphia has announced the return of Philly Theatre Week from April 22 to May 2, 2021. After a year of dark stages, millions in lost ticket sales and thousands of lost jobs, the Philadelphia theatre scene will rise again after the pandemic shut-downs with 11 days, 64 organizations, 72 events, and hundreds of performances. This fourth year celebration will showcase the strength, resilience, talent and diversity of the tri-state region's theatre scene through virtual and in-person shows that will be hosted in every corner of Philadelphia, and in the Philadelphia suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey. Events will include a variety of live and pre-recorded virtual performances, panels, workshops, theatre-by-mail, audio plays and in-person outdoor events. All tickets for participating shows are specially priced to be accessible to all, with tickets being free, $15 or $30 each. Philly Theatre Week tickets are officially on sale now at www.phillytheatreweek.org."Theatre Philadelphia is so excited to showcase the amazing ways that the Philadelphia region's theatre community has continued to create work and look forward during the global pandemic," said Theatre Philadelphia's new Executive Director LaNeshe Miller-White. "The 4th annual Philly Theatre Week gives producers and artists an opportunity to connect and/or reconnect with audiences as they begin their journey on the long-road to recovery that lies ahead." Miller-White continued, "Philly Theatre Week was designed as an exciting annual celebration for arts, culture and theatre audiences. It grew into one of the most anticipated festival-style events to take place in Philadelphia, joining the ranks of Philly Beer Week, Philly Tech Week and Center City Restaurant Week. Now, after the struggles our artistic community has endured over the last 12 months, this event means more than ever as it's the first big step to seeing artists back at work, audiences fill seats and curtains rise again. We brought it back to give our community hope and show that better days are ahead - and that our industry needs positive news and momentum to get through these next few months as we sort out what theatre looks like the fall and next season - and what it looks like for years to come." For its fourth outing, Philly Theatre Week will have an entirely new audience. "All eyes of the country can and will be on us as virtual theatre has opened up amazing new opportunities to bring in theatre lovers from across the country - and across the world," said Miller-White. "Some of our region's theatres have been making national and international headlines during the pandemic. Some have perfected the unique and new art of virtual online performance. We are so excited to introduce our world-class theatre scene to these brand new audiences. When the time comes for audiences to come back inside to take their seat, we hope that the lasting impact of virtual theatre will be even more tourists and visitors coming to Philadelphia to fill our houses." Starting April 22nd, Theatre Philadelphia will give local, national and global audiences shows and events for every taste and demographic - with a wide ranging collection of cherished classics, experimental theatre, low-budget readings, panels, improv, physical theatre, workshops, in-depth discussions, local voices and so much more. Audiences are encouraged to support companies they may have missed over the past year, or explore new theatre they haven't seen before. Participating organizations include a range of professional theatres, academic institutions, community theatres, self-Producing Artists and small-budget companies. Theatres range in size from large regional companies like Philadelphia Theatre Company, The Arden and The Wilma, to small and up-and-coming theatres like The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe, Kaleidoscope Cultural Arts Collective and Wings of Paper. Originating companies hail from every corner of Philadelphia, from Center City to the suburbs, from Chester County to Wilmington, and from South Jersey to the Main Line. While the website for Philly Theatre Week has a full rundown of organizations, events and performances, below find twenty early highlights for Philly Theatre Week.
Philly Theatre Week Opening Night Celebration
Thursday, April 22, 6pm
Live Virtual Event
Pay What You Can
Laurel Tree Theater
A Doll's House 20/20
April 22 - May 2
Pre-Recorded Theatre Event
$30
Inis Nua Theatre Company
How To Be Brave
April 22 - April 25
Pre-recorded Theatre Event
Pay What You Can
Single-parent Katie is having a terrible morning: her mom is yelling, her daughter is bleeding, and the smoke alarm just went off. Overwhelmed, Katie runs out the door and on a wild ride through Newport, Wales. Featuring a stolen BMX bike, a quick dip in the River Usk, and an impromptu public dance number, How To Be Brave is an uplifting reminder of how our hometowns shape who we are.
Theatre Exile
Zoo Motel
April 22-May 2
Live Virtual Theatre Event
InterAct Theatre Company
The Niceties - A Virtual Presentation
Thursday, April 22 - Sunday, May 2
Pre-Recorded Theatre Event
Free
Mallbodies
Mallbodies, A Performative Elegy to the American Shopping Mall
Thursday, April 22 - Sunday, May 2
Audio Performance
Pay What You Can
Hella Fresh Theater
Frauenschlläechterei
Thursday, April 22- Sunday, May 2
Theatre By Mail
People's Light
Spiritual Uprising
April 22 - May 2
Pre-Recorded Theatre Event
$15
Philadelphia Young Playwrights
Pandemic!
Thursday, April 22 - Sunday, May 2
Audio Performance
Pay What You Can
The Phoenix Theatre
The Second Annual Surprise Birthday Party for William Shakespeare
Friday, April 23 from 7pm - 9pm
Love Virtual Theatre
Pay What You Can
Die-Cast
Dispatches From Gloria
April 23 - May 1
Live Virtual Theatre Event
Pay What You Can
11th Hour Theatre Company
Quarantine Cabaret: Elena Camp & Rajeer Alford
Saturday, April 24th from 7:30pm-8:30pm
Recording will be available for 2 weeks after the original air date.
Live Virtual Theatre Event
August Wilson Consortium
Celebrating August Wilson!
April 27
Facebook Live
Free
EgoPo Classic Theater
Nocturne
April 28 - May 2
Live Drive-In Outdoor Event
$15
Kaleidoscope Cultural Arts Collective
First Cousins
April 29 - May 2
Pre-Recorded Theatre Event
$15
Philadelphia Theatre Company
The McNally Award Moment
April 30
Virtual Discussion
Free
Cirque du Nuit
Thickett / Quest 2
Friday, April 30 from 8:30pm - 10:15pm EST
Saturday, May 1 from 2:30pm - 4:15pm EST
Live Virtual Theatre Event
Pay What You Can
Crossroads Comedy Theater
The Future
Friday, April 30th from 9:30pm-10:15pm
Live Virtual Theatre Event
Pay What You Can
The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe
The #Knightlife Renaissance Faire
Saturday, May 1 from 5:00pm-9:00pm
Live Virtual Theatre Event
Pay What You Can
Without A Cue Productions, LLC
Murder By Gaslight
Saturday, April 24 from 7:00pm-8:00pm
Saturday, April 24 from 8:00pm-9:00pm
Sunday, April 25 from 7:00pm-8:00pm
Sunday, April 25 from 8:00pm-9:00pm
Live Outdoor Event
There's been a very Victorian murder in Philadelphia. Enter a world of stodgy alienists and charismatic charlatans, saucy painted ladies and tweedy robber barons, steam powered engines and horse drawn carriages. Stroll the byways and shadowy corners of Old City, led by your guide - who just happens to be the victim of a 130 year old murder! You will be tasked with inspecting the crime scene, gathering the clues, and questioning the suspects you meet along the way. And perhaps, just perhaps, you can stay one step ahead of a wily murderer, avoid a similar fate, and have a chance to solve a - MURDER BY GASLIGHT!Without A Cue Productions is thrilled to take its interactive mystery theater on the road - literally. During this hour long walking tour, our guests will not only learn some of the more interesting tid bits about our city, but will also solve a murder - all outdoors and on the move! This show represents a major pivot for the company known for employing professional actors in murder mystery-style theatre at Peddler's Village in Buck's County and at the Shore in Cape May, New Jersey. Now, after a major pivot for the female-led company, Without a Cue Productions makes its first major debut in the Philadelphia market.
PHILLY THEATRE WEEK AT A GLANCE
While exploring the variety of work in Philadelphia's theatre community, audiences will also have the opportunity to make a donation to Theatre Philadelphia's Emergency Relief program, designed to provide financial support for theatre workers and artists whose jobs and opportunities were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Philly Theatre Week is presented by Theatre Philadelphia. Additional Theatre Philadelphia funding and support is provided by the William Penn Foundation, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Philadelphia Cultural Fund. 2021 Philly Theatre Week partners include Ticketleap, Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, and Yelp.
Philly Theatre Week tickets are on sale on April 5th, 2021 at www.phillytheatreweek.com.
Philly Theatre Week Opening Night will take place virtually on Thursday, April 22nd at 6pm, offering previews of events that will take place during the celebration.
NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR LEADS THE CHARGE
LaNeshe Miller-White took over the reigns for Theatre Philadelphia just seven months ago - and several months into the pandemic. Not only was this a sensitive time for the organization bringing on a new director after its founding director had left, but the new director would need to lead the organization to a new chapter and out of the pandemic crisis.
Miller-White started in late summer of 2020 and has hit the ground running. While many assumed Philly Theater Week was on hold for 2021, Miller-White (and her team and board) had other plans. "For me it wasn't a question of if we had Philly Theatre Week - it was a question of how, when and how big," she said. "We really wanted to get our community energized. We set a goal of 40 organizations and we didn't know what to expect - and we are over the moon to mobilize over 60 groups in just a few short weeks. I am really excited to see theatres buzzing again with activity and I can't wait to see some of my favorite local faces back performing again."
Miller-White is a cultural producer, actress, and marketer. She is a graduate of Temple University's School of Communications and Theater. She believes in using art for social change and is the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Theatre in the X, a West Philadelphia based theater company that produces accessible theater productions for Black audiences and provides opportunities for Black artists. She became the new Executive Director of Theatre Philadelphia in August 2020.
Participation in Philly Theatre Week was free for the above and other participating organizations, artists and businesses. Enrollment was open to independent artists, organizations, theatres or establishments within a 35-mile radius of Philadelphia's City Hall. Extensive outreach efforts included theatres, galleries, schools, artists, screening rooms, and all theatre-supporting restaurants and businesses.