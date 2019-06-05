47SOUL Makes Philadelphia Debut At The Annenberg Center

The Annenberg Center has added the band 47SOUL to the fall concert schedule, September 19 at 7 PM. Mixing Dabke, traditional Palestinian street music and dance, with electronic beats, funk, hip hop, and rock, the band performs in Philadelphia for the first time ever, bringing its bilingual message of universal freedom and equality to the Annenberg Center's Outdoor Plaza. Subscribers can purchase tickets now; single tickets go on sale July 15. Visit www.annenbergcenter.org.

One of the most promising contemporary musical acts from the Middle East, 47SOUL has created its own unique music genre, "shamstep,"a powerful mix of traditional Palestinian street music (Dabke) combined with electronica, hip-hop and rock, and song lyrics in both English and Arabic. The band made its U.S. debut in January 2019 at Globalfest in New York City-called one of "5 Best Things We Saw" by Rolling Stone-and subsequently performed in March 2019 at the SXSW Festival. They've appeared at UK music festivals Glastonbury and Womad, and throughout Europe and the Middle East. They have released the EP Shamstep and the album Balfron Promise. Visit http://47soul.com/ for more information.

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts serves as a major cultural destination and crossroads connecting Penn and the greater Philadelphia region through innovative human expression in theatre, music, dance, and film, serving an annual audience of almost 50,000. The Annenberg Center also serves as a key resource for the arts at Penn, connecting master artists with Penn students in support of and as an enhancement to the arts curriculum. Student performing arts groups are also key users of the Annenberg Center's multiple performance and rehearsal spaces, while also staffing many operational roles throughout the academic year. In reflection of Penn's core values as a world-respected academic institution, the Annenberg Center emphasizes artistic and intellectual excellence, diversity, and rigor in its presentations; prioritizes broad inclusiveness in the artists, audiences, and groups it serves; manages outstanding performance, conference, and meeting facilities; and stresses comprehensive event planning, production support, and customer service. The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a major provider of performing arts access for school children and actively engages a broad range of primary, secondary, and post-secondary student audiences and inclusive constituencies from the campus, community, and greater Philadelphia region. Visit www.AnnenbergCenter.org.





