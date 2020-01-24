1812 Productions Will Present a New Comedy Cabaret TOGETHER AGAIN FOR THE FIRST TIME

1812 Productions will present the newest comedy cabaret from Philly's favorite stage couple Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs. Together Again for the First Time will run from February 12 thru February 23 at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, in Center City Philadelphia. Tickets are $35 and are available at 215.592.9560 or at www.1812productions.org.



For 10 performances only, 1812 Productions is pleased to present a co-production with Act II Playhouse, Together Again for the First Time. Together Again for the First Time is a new comedy cabaret from long-time friends and collaborators Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs. For 20 years, Braithwaite and Childs have drawn inspiration from classic double acts to create new comedy revues. In Together Again for the First Time, the duo is crafting original material culled from their years-long partnership and pairing it with a setlist ranging from musical theatre to disco. Braithwaite and Childs also reunite with Owen Robbins, their longtime musical director, who joins the pair at the piano.



Together Again for the First Time has played for three sold-out weeks at Act II Playhouse and comes to 1812 Productions for this special 10-show engagement. "Working with Jen Childs is one of my favorite things to do- ever,'' says Braithwaite, "We never stop laughing!" He added, "We both wanted to bring the vaudeville nature and pure fun of the 60s and 70s variety TV shows to the stage, and we want people to come ready to laugh with abandon." Together Again for the First Time will play for 10 performances from February 12 thru February 23, 2020.



1812 Productions will close its season with Tyndale Place, a new musical comedy written by Jennifer Childs and Monica Stephenson, the creative partnership behind 1812 Productions' hit musical The Carols in 2016. A project two years in the making, Tyndale Place is the second in a planned trilogy of period musicals about women in America. Inspired by the early life of her mother, Ms. Childs placed Tyndale Place in a homogenous American suburb in 1953. At the end of cul-de-sac, three housewives lead quiet lives of childcare, housework, and bridge on Fridays. When a new neighbor joins their clique, a former factory worker during the war, the ladies of Tyndale Place are introduced to a new way of life-one they never knew they wanted. Tyndale Place will star Rachel Camp, Eileen Cella, Emily Kleimo, Lee Minora, and Ben Dibble. The production will be directed by Tracy Brigden, former Artistic Director of City Theatre Company in Pittsburgh. Brigden, known for years of shepherding new works to stage, makes her 1812 Productions debut with Tyndale Place. The show's workshop and development process will continue through its 2020 premiere. Tyndale Place will play from April 23 thru May 17, 2020. Opening Night will be Wednesday, April 29 at 7pm. Tyndale Place is part of The Phoebe and Otto Premiere Series.



2019-2020 New Engagements



A new addition to our season is Bingo Night with Patsy! Bingo Night with Patsy brings our favorite south Philly politico Patsy- Jennifer Childs' beloved character that she created for 1812's political comedy This Is The Week That Is- to Old City for a game of bingo and some fresh and funny talk about local and national politics. Bingo Night with Patsy will play for five shows only at Christ Church Neighborhood House from March 4 thru March 8, 2020.



Another addition to our season is Comedy Conversation with R. Eric Thomas. Comedy Conversation is a one night only event designed to give audiences a peek at the process of comedy writing. In 2019, we were pleased to welcome David Litt, speechwriter for President Barack Obama and former head of the Washington DC office of Funny or Die. This year, we are thrilled to welcome R. Eric Thomas to our stage. R. Eric Thomas is an award-winning playwright, storyteller, author, and the creator of Eric Reads the News, a daily humor column for ELLE Magazine. As his first memoir, Here for It, or How to Save Your Soul in America, goes to print, Eric joins us to talk about the creative process behind making comedy in an often unfunny world. Comedy Conversation will take place at Plays & Players Theatre on Monday, May 11 at at 8pm.



All performances except Bingo Night with Patsy will take place at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place in Center City Philadelphia. Bingo Night with Patsy will take place at Christ Church Neichborhood House, 20 North American Street in Old City. Tickets and information can be found at www.1812productions.org or 215-592-9560.







