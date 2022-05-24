1812 Productions Announces Digital Extension Of THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, has announced a one-week digital extension of their popular political satire, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS. A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 16 years, the show delivers sharp satire and content that changes with the headlines. The stream, which captures the hilarious cast at the city's Plays & Players Theatre, is available for purchase now through May 30, 2022.

"THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS continues its signature mission to tell the truth and make it funny with a performance ensemble that is also a writers' room," notes 1812's Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs. "We know that theatergoers far and wide wait every year for our production, and this year, we are back live and in person at Plays & Players. Audiences can expect the unexpected as our brilliant cast and creative team spin up hilarious parodies that mirror the headlines of today."

Inspired by the 1960s British television satire That Was The Week That Was, and created by Childs, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS features a script that changes nightly, improvised comedy, musical parodies, and a versatile cast of comedy pros. Audiences can expect a hilarious mix of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show.

In 2018, 1812 Productions received a commission from the American Theatre Wing, the same organization who present the TONY Awards, to produce a documentary about the creation of the long-running show. The documentary joins The Wing's permanent video archive as part of their In The Field series. Audiences can watch it here: https://vimeo.com/327048343.

THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS was directed by Tanaquil Márquez. The show features Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, Pax Ressler, Frank Jimenez, Donnie Hammond, Lexi Thammavong, and Jackie Soro. Assistant Director and Choreographer is Melanie Cotton, with Music Direction by Pax Ressler. The show is part of the The June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series. Honorary producer is Terry Graboyes.

Access to the digital stream THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS $30 per household. The box office will process streaming orders between 11am and 5pm. Viewing instructions will be sent to as soon as possible. All orders will be processed within 24 hours. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit 1812productions.org.

About 1812 Productions: 1812 Productions is dedicated to creating theatrical works of comedy and comedic works of theater that explore and celebrate our sense of community, our history, and our humanity. 1812 Productions was founded in 1997 by Jennifer Childs and Peter Pryor, two long-time friends and artistic collaborators, with a dedication to comedy, theater, and Philadelphia artists. In 1998 the company premiered with The Compleat Works of Wllm Shkspr (abridged) and was promptly named "Best of Philly - Theater in Infancy" by Philadelphia Magazine.

In 2000, they presented the company's first original piece created by Childs, The Big Time: Vaudeville for the Holidays. It was a critical and box office success and was the beginning of what would become a holiday tradition - an original piece each year that focused on an era or area of comedic history. It introduced a unique comedic style that is signature 1812 and was the first of now over 35 original works created by the company.

Since that time, 1812 has continued to combine their original work with plays and devised theater pieces by established and emerging playwrights and artists, producing three mainstage shows and several limited engagement comedy events each season. Their education program, 1812 Education, has been in residence at South Philadelphia High School and the Widener School for Children with Disabilities for 20 years. 1812 Education has been awarded the Barrymore Award for Excellence in Theatre Education and Community Service and The Victory Foundation Award.

1812 Productions is the only professional theater company in the country dedicated to comedy and was the recipient of an honorary citation from the City of Philadelphia for outstanding work and commitment to the Philadelphia arts community. More at 1812productions.org.