1 POUND 4 OUNCES to be Presented at The Drake This Fall

Azuka Theatre and Simpatico Theatre are preparing for a world premiere tour-de-force tap performance that defies genre. 1 Pound 4 Ounces, written and performed by Philadelphia's own Khalil Munir, featuring music by Rajeer Alford and directed by Barrymore Award winner Amina Robinson, will play at The Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake from October 22 through November 2, 2025.

"Azuka and Simpatico are honored to join forces to bring Khalil Munir's 1 Pound 4 Ounces to the stage," said Allison Heishman, Artistic Director of Azuka Theatre and Simpatico Theatre. "Khalil is a singular artist whose story radiates resilience, creativity, and joy. With Amina Robinson's visionary direction, this world premiere invites audiences to experience the transformative power of art at its most personal and electrifying-where rhythm, movement, and memory merge into something unforgettable."

"After spending a year and a half with Khalil's piece as he developed it for its world premiere at Azuka, I am thrilled to see his vision come to life under the direction of his childhood friend, Amina Robinson, who is a fellow South Philadelphian and Freedom Theatre alum," added Rebecca Flowers, Outgoing Artistic Director of Azuka Theatre. "The energy they bring to the room, together with musician Rajeer Alford, is incredibly uplifting. The music, movement, and storytelling they are creating together are touching and as unique as they are truly Philly."

Khalil Munir

(he/him) is a dynamic performer, educator, and author whose work bridges movement, music, and powerful personal storytelling. 1 Pound 4 Ounces is Munir's one-man show that draws from his own childhood to explore resilience, identity, and hope through a captivating blend of narrative, improvisational tap dance, and original music. Through live music and impassioned storytelling, 1 Pound 4 Ounces (the weight Khalil was born at) shares Munir's true tale of growing up and beating the odds in Philadelphia. This triumphant story of hope reveals the transformative power of art to change lives.

Khalil is also the author of The Crown Is Yours, an inspiring children's book that celebrates self-worth and confidence. A graduate of Adelphi University with a BFA in Theatre, he brings his passion for the arts into the classroom as a dedicated theater and movement teacher at Delaware Valley Friends School.

The show will be directed by Amina Robinson, who previously directed Azuka's production of Sunset Baby. She is thrilled to return to Azuka and work alongside her South Philly kindred, Khalil Munir, who she affectionately calls "Eddie Simon's grandson." As an actor, Amina has performed on Broadway, national tours, national commercials, and many television series. Amina's directing credits include productions at Wilma Theater, Arden Theatre, Azuka Theater, Theater Horizon, Lantern Theater, InterAct Theater, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, IAMA Theater (Los Angeles), and Queens Theater (New York). Currently, Amina is the only Black woman to win a Barrymore Award for Outstanding Direction of a Musical, for The Color Purple and Once on this Island.

The production is part of Simpatico Theatre and Azuka Theatre's landmark partnership. In a concurrent leadership evolution, Simpatico's longtime Artistic Director, Allison Heishman, has assumed the Artistic Director role for both companies. This bold new venture brings together two companies known for championing emerging voices, risk-taking storytelling, and deep-rooted community engagement. The combined 2025-2026 season will feature two world premieres by Philadelphia playwrights, continued dedication to new play development, and city-wide community engagement that embraces equity, accessibility, and innovation.

The upcoming season will retain each company's core values-including Pay What You Decide ticketing.