CAFE CONCIERTO EN CASA Will Stream Live From Gran Teatro Nacional
Singer María de Son will perform a unique fusion concert between jazz and Andean music.
Enjoy an afternoon of music at Gran Teatro Nacional's Cafe Concierto en Casa tonight!
Tonight, May 18, at 8pm, singer María de Son will perform a unique fusion concert between jazz and Andean music. She will be accompanied by sax, drums, piano and guitar.
Stream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GranTeatroNacional or visit the official website at Cultura24.tv.