Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAFE CONCIERTO EN CASA Will Stream Live From Gran Teatro Nacional

Singer María de Son will perform a unique fusion concert between jazz and Andean music.

May. 18, 2021  
CAFE CONCIERTO EN CASA Will Stream Live From Gran Teatro Nacional

Enjoy an afternoon of music at Gran Teatro Nacional's Cafe Concierto en Casa tonight!

Tonight, May 18, at 8pm, singer María de Son will perform a unique fusion concert between jazz and Andean music. She will be accompanied by sax, drums, piano and guitar.

Stream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GranTeatroNacional or visit the official website at Cultura24.tv.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith

Related Articles View More Peru Stories
VIDEO: Ballet Nacional del Peru Tributes Jimmy Gamonet Photo

VIDEO: Ballet Nacional del Peru Tributes Jimmy Gamonet

VIDEO: ROMEO Y JULIETA is Now Streaming From Ballet Nacional del Peru Photo

VIDEO: ROMEO Y JULIETA is Now Streaming From Ballet Nacional del Peru

Gran Teatro Nacional Hosts a Panel on Digitalizing Theatre in the Pandemic Photo

Gran Teatro Nacional Hosts a Panel on Digitalizing Theatre in the Pandemic

Gran Teatro Nacional Performances Will Be Broadcast on TV From Today Photo

Gran Teatro Nacional Performances Will Be Broadcast on TV From Today


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hong Kong Philharmonic Will Perform 'Happy Gabby's Debussy Musical Adventure' Tomorrow
  • The National Ballet of China Holds 11th Ballet Workshop Evening in Beijing
  • TAN Lihua Will Lead the China Opera and Dance Drama Theatre in Performance on May 1
  • LE PERE Will Be Performed at Hong Kong City Hall Theatre Next Month