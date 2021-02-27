Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Nacional del Perú Artistic Director Jimmy Gamonet Has Died

Jimmy was a Peruvian choreographer and director of great international career.

Feb. 27, 2021  

Gran Teatro Nacional has revealed that Master Jimmy Gamonet of the Heros, artistic director of the Ballet Nacional del Perú, has died.

Jimmy was a Peruvian choreographer and director of great international career. He began his career as a teenager being a student of the National School of Ballet, Peruvian Ballet and Ballet of the Chorearía Association of Lima respectively. In Peru, Gamonet was part of the cast of the Peruvian Ballet, the Modern Camera Ballet and the cast of the National Ballet of Peru.

His career would take him to other countries and play other roles. Gamonet was First dancer of the Oklahoma Ballet in the United States and the Ballet du Nord in France. In renamed Miami City Ballet, Gamonet was part of the organization's founding team, serving as Ballet Master and being the company's first resident choreographer. In 2004, he founded his company, Ballet Gamonet. As a choreographer, Gamonet features a repertoire of over 50 choreographs that have been presented in remarkable theaters around the world. Among his most celebrated works are: Recitations, The Garden of Faun, Aria, Reus, Carmen, Partita, Prokofiev Piano Concerto, Nous Sommes, The Big Band Supermegatroid, Purple Bend, Symphonies in D and Dream of a Summer Night, between Others.

In 2015, three decades later and became an international choreographer and director of fame, Jimmy Gamonet returned to Peru as the Artistic Director of Peru's National Ballet. Charge he played so far. During this time the company presented many of its unreleased choreography, plus the world premiere of its version of Romeo and Juliet.


