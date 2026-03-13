TICK, TICK... BOOM! Will Be Presented in Lima in New International Production

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A new international production of TICK, TICK... BOOM! will be presented in Lima, Perú this March, bringing together a creative team from Perú and New York City in a collaboration that reflects the city’s growing musical theatre scene.

Produced by Kara Seigal and Cary Rodriguez, the production will feature a cast of Peruvian performers alongside a guest artist from the United States. The creative team also includes artists from both Peru and Broadway, creating a cross-cultural collaboration around Jonathan Larson’s musical.

TICK, TICK... BOOM! is Larson’s autobiographical rock musical about a young composer navigating ambition, friendship, love, and the pressure of turning 30 while pursuing a life in the arts in New York City. The stage work later inspired the film adaptation directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The production is part of an ongoing effort to bring English-language musical theatre to audiences in Peru while fostering artistic exchange between local and International Artists.

Performances will take place at Sala Quilla in Barranco, Lima on March 19 at 8:00 p.m., March 20 at 8:00 p.m., March 21 at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and March 22 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available through Joinnus.

SEO Blurb: A new international production of TICK, TICK... BOOM! is coming to Lima, Perú, with artists from Peru and New York collaborating on the staging. The Jonathan Larson musical will be performed at Sala Quilla in Barranco. The production continues an effort to expand English-language musical theatre in Peru through international artistic exchange.