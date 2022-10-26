THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE Comes to Melville Theatre

Family: can't live with them, can't live without them - the old adage accurately sums up the main themes of Melville Theatre's latest play.

Written by Andrew Bovell and directed by Vanessa Jensen, Things I Know To Be True is set in suburban Adelaide and follows the Price family over the course of a year.

During that time, the four adult children move on with their own lives, often making decisions their parents may not have foreseen or even approve.

Playwright Bovell is most famous for his play Speaking in Tongues, adapted into the film Lantana, and for co-writing the Strictly Ballroom screenplay.

"Things I Know To Be True examines family, and love, and moving on and looking back," Vanessa said.

"It has all the chaos and cohesion, loyalty and loneliness of a closeknit family.

"A friend recommended the play to me and, upon reading it, I immediately knew that, without a doubt, I just had to direct it.

"It truly is a beautiful play by an excellent playwright with honestly written characters who are easily recognisable.

"They are all lovable and yet flawed; strong and yet lost.

"I love a good, contemporary Australian drama and this one is outstanding."

First appearing on stage as an eight-year-old at Geraldton's Theatre Eight and directing her first show at 14, Vanessa has a wealth of theatre experience behind her.

She wrote, directed, stage-managed and acted in various shows at Curtin University's Hayman Theatre over a four-year period and has staged a plethora of successful productions at the Old Mill and Melville Theatres, as well as various schools and American summer camps.

Vanessa also has plenty of best director and best play awards and nominations to her credit for shows including Away, Jamie's Chooks, Twelve Angry Men, Mr Bailey's Minder, Amadeus, Rabbit Hole, Love, Loss and What I Wore and William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged).

With Things I Know To Be True, she is excited by her strong cast bringing to life such a high-calibre script.

"Some storylines may resonate with the audience on a personal level, some may be a little too close to home and some may be quite confronting," Vanessa said.

"But Bovell has written them with honesty and respect and, if we treat them in the same manner, they should entertain, amuse, move and hopefully initiate discussion, as intelligent theatre should."

Things I Know To Be True plays at 8pm October 28, 29, November 3, 4, 10, 11 and 12; 5pm October 30 and 2pm November 6. Tickets are $23, $18 concession - book at www.TAZTix.com.au. Please note: the show contains some adult language and themes.