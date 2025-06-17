Review: LIAM COOPER'S KING OF THE KEYS at Crown Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Part tribute act, part concert spectacle, and all entertainment, LIAM COOPER’S KING OF THE KEYS is a tour of some of the biggest piano classics going, with a dash of other hits for good measure. On top of being an excellent pianist and fantastic singer, Cooper shows off his skills as a storyteller, too, adding yet another layer to a brilliant show.

Whilst LIAM COOPER’S KING OF THE KEYS features more or less every piano rock song you would want it to, Cooper never seeks to imitate the original vocals. Cooper is an accomplished vocalist and ensures that there is a hefty part of himself singing each song, at times highlighting his favourite parts of the songs, and most importantly making sure the audience knows just what these songs mean to him. Whatever the songs mean to the audience, Liam Cooper ensures that you also know that they mean something to him. The passion and love for the songs is so strong that one can’t help but see that Cooper is enjoying performing these songs every bit as much as the audience is enjoying listening to them (and I can assure you, that’s a great deal).

Rather than keeping to the obvious piano-rock hits, though, Liam Cooper infuses the show with plenty of fun. Ever wondered what Europe’s The Final Countdown sounds with focus on piano? Wonder no more, as Cooper shows off impressive musicianship by reimagining well loved songs beyond the sounds we love. This is all done with the help of an amazing band. There are times when the rock part of the rock piano truly comes to the fore and big drums and guitar hit hard, but this is exquisitely balanced by a brass section which brings a more jazz vibe to some songs, whilst adding a new dimension to well known rock songs at others. What’s more, the band has as much fun as the front man, delivering an energy and power that is truly infectious.

Given Liam Cooper has taken his show around the world and seemingly covered every possible job a piano player can, he has an impressive array of truly fascinating stories. Sometimes these frame the music and let you know how he developed a relationship with certain songs, and sometimes the stories are just funny. A natural born story-teller, Cooper perfectly tempers the mood, with genuinely heartfelt moments that seem to let you really get to know him, to riotous laughter when he describes some of the people he’s come across. At several times throughout the show, Cooper also tells some of the fascinating stories behind the songs, which adds a further dimension (not to mention gives you a few “Ahhhh” moments as he plays the songs) to some genuine classics.

Whether you love the classic piano rock hits, or you just love a quality entertainer in full flight, LIAM COOPER’S KING OF THE KEYS delivers something for absolutely everyone. You’ll leave with a smile on your face and at least one song stuck in your head.

LIAM COOPER'S KING OF THE KEYS wrapped up a WA Tour and is commencing a run of shows in Sydney. Future tour dates, more information (and some cracking videos of Cooper at work!) available at Liam Cooper's King of the Keys.

Photos and video thanks to Liam Cooper.

