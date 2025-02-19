Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Crown Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Despite having not touring Perth since 2013, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is still familiar to many, with many versions since its original release. Indeed, the stunning soundtrack precedes the musical, showing how it can stand alone and indeed gives many a fair idea of the musical without having to step foot in a theatre. What was originally conceived as a rock opera enjoys an updated vision that more suits the modern audience, with a stunning show that leans more into performance and rock music.

Leading the cast as Jesus is Robert Tripolino. Tripolino played the role in London in 2019, Tripolino is clearly comfortable with the role, and wonderfully suited to it. He plays the rockstar role perfectly, whilst leaning into his musical theatre roots at times to give a well-rounded and versatile performance. Javon King’s Judas is the lens through which the show is seen, and he too brings the rock-star energy that this particular vision demands. King is also tasked with slightly reframing the story that people know, and in doing so give Judas less of a villainous air. The huge ovation King received at the end shows how well he met the brief. Stunning as Mary Magdalene is Mahalia Barnes, her powerful vocals suiting her part, with her stunning performance of ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ being a truly memorable performance.

Never to be outshone, Reuben Kaye sparkles as King Herod, golden tails and all. Whilst King Herod only has one song, Reuben Kaye’s performance won’t allow you to think of it as a minor role, the show needing time to recover from his outstanding performance. This stands in contrast to Peter Murphy as Pilate, with Murphy’s using his skills to temper the show and manipulate the atmosphere as demanded by such a role. Elliot Baker and Perth’s own John O’Hara (an origin that didn’t seem lost on the audience) bring an extra layer as Caiaphas and Annas, their stage presence exactly as ominous as their characters require.

As mentioned, Timothy Sheader’s direction leans heavily into the performance aspect and ensuring the show is one for the modern audience. Sheader also utilises many techniques to convey power and to drive the story, with lots of clever images and theming. Tom Scutt has designed a set and show that seems simplistic but adds a great deal to the story, whilst this show departs from the more classical version with a larger ensemble and bigger dance pieces (as well as exquisitely choreographed movement) throughout, Drew McOnie’s choreography giving something else to enjoy in the show.

A contemporary reimagining of a classic rock opera, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has a little sprinkle of something for everyone, whether you like classic musical theatre, rock star performances, clever imagery, brilliant choreography, or sparkling performances. The energy and power the cast bring ensure many memorable moments in this stunning show, demonstrating just why JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, in its 50th year, has enjoyed such longevity.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is at Crown Theatre until March 8th. Tickets and more information from Jesus Christ Superstar Australia.

