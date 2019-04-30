QPAC Presents Bolshoi Ballet

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has today announced the cast rotation of dancers from the world acclaimed Bolshoi Ballet to star in the 2019 QPAC International Series, only in Queensland from 26 June.

In less than ten weeks, more than 100 magnificent dancers, including ten Principals from Moscow's mighty Bolshoi Ballet will arrive in Brisbane, the company's first visit to Australia since its sell-out season at QPAC in 2013.

The Bolshoi will present two ballets, Spartacus and Jewels in QPAC's Lyric Theatre between 26 June and 7 July 2019, with the rare opportunity for audiences to see both works on the first weekend of the season (Friday 29 and Saturday 30 June).

"These two ballets from the company's repertoire are masterpieces of outstanding choreographers of the 20th century - Spartacus by Yuri Grigorovich and Jewels by George Balanchine," said Bolshoi Ballet's Director Makhar Vaziev.

"Spartacus is the heroic ballet of Grigorovich with exciting characters, powerful passions, and dynamic action. Jewels is the neoclassic of Balanchine and will permit us to present rather extensively the young generation of the Bolshoi Ballet dancers to the Australian audience," said Mr Vaziev.

The starring role of Spartacus, Leader of the Gladiators, will be shared by Principals Denis Rodkin, and Mikhail Lobukhin and Leading Soloist, Igor Tsvirko.

The role of Crassus, Leader of the Roman army, will be shared by Principals Artem Ovcharenko and Alexander Volchkov and Leading Soloist, Artemy Belyakov.

The role of Aegina, Courtesan, will be shared by Principal dancers Ekaterina Krysanova, Olga Smirnova, Yulia Stepanova and Olga Marchenkova.

The role of Phrygia, sweetheart to Spartacus, will be shared by Principal, Anna Nikulina Leading Soloist, Maria Vinogradova and First Soloist, Margarita Shrayner, with debut roles by Anastasia Denisova and Eleonora Sevenard.

Balanchine's Jewels features three breathtaking ballet acts - Emeralds, to music by Gabriel Fauré, Rubies, to music by Igor Stravinsky and Diamonds to music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

QPAC's exclusive Bolshoi Ballet Jewels season will feature sumptuous pairings including Principals Ekaterina Krysanova and Artem Ovcharenko, and Anna Nikulina and Semyon Chudin and rising stars First Soloist Alyona Kovalyova with Leading Soloist, Jacopo Tissi.

The music for Spartacus and Jewels will be performed by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra conducted by Pavel Sorokin.

Since 2009 the QPAC International Series has welcomed some of the world's finest Ballet companies exclusively to Queensland, including Paris Opera Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, The Royal Ballet and most recently Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company in November 2018.

The QPAC International Series is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It's Live! In Queensland events calendar. The Series is also supported by Principal Partner MinterEllison.

Tickets for the exclusive Queensland season by the Bolshoi Ballet are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.qpac.com.au/bolshoi or call 136 246.





