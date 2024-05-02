New Shows Added in Perth, Adelaide, and Newcastle For Jim Jefferies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following huge demand nationwide by fans who snapped up presale tickets, Frontier Touring and More Talent have added new shows in Perth, Adelaide and Newcastle to the August 2024 tour by rock star comedian, TV show host, podcaster and writer Jim Jefferies: Give ‘Em What They Want Tour, presented by Triple M and Channel 7.

Jefferies – who has found a whole new fanbase with his role as host of Channel 7’s hit quiz show The 1% Club – is returning home to Australia this winter. With demand red hot, fans eager to catch the comedy legend onstage should not delay when tickets go on sale tomorrow!

Jefferies has added a 2nd and final Perth show at HBF Stadium on Thursday 1 August – with a previously announced performance taking place at the same venue the following night (Friday 2 August).

In Adelaide, Jefferies will also perform a 2nd and final late show at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Tuesday 6 August – with a show start time of 10.30pm. Note: this show is 18+. (A 7 pm performance the same night is also taking place, with tickets to both SA sets on sale Friday.)

Finally, in Newcastle, fans also score a 2nd and final late show at Newcastle Civic Theatre on Saturday 10 August, starting at 10pm. (Following his 7 pm performance the same evening.)

Tickets to ALL dates on the national tour – including the three new shows announced today – will go on sale tomorrow (Friday 3 May) at 9am local time via frontiertouring.com/jimjefferies.

With nine Netflix comedy specials to his name and having sold out arenas worldwide – including iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden and London’s O2 Arena – Jim Jefferies stands out as one of the most popular, provocative, and respected comedians of our generation. His previous 2022 Antipodean tour was a massive success, with 27 shows selling out across Australia and New Zealand.

One of the most successful, arena selling comedians on the planet, don’t miss the phenomenal Jim Jefferies, live on stage this August!

Play Broadway Games