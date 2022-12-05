Michael Shafar Brings 110% to Fringe World Next Year
Performances begin on 20 January.
Everyone's favourite Jewish, cancer-surviving, lawyer-turned comedian, Michael Shafar, is back for Fringe World for the first time in years because he was considered by Mark McGowan to be TOO DANGEROUS to enter the state. Sure, that might have had something to do with him being from COVID-ravaged Victoria, but it was more likely due to his edgy jokes, which have the power to make audiences laugh against their will.
In this critically acclaimed show that he has toured around the country, Michael promises to solve all of the world's most pressing problems. How do we solve racism? How do we stop climate change? How do you teach a baby boomer to use an Apple TV remote? Michael promises to offer pragmatic solutions to all of these problems in just under an hour.
Since leaving a career in law, Michael has been busy justifying that decision to his mother who invested (well, more like 'wasted') a lot of money on Michael's education. He has (somewhat) achieved that, having sold out shows around the country and appeared on Network 10's The Project and Studio 10, ABC's Comedy Bites, SBS's RAW Comedy and pretty much every other TV and radio network in the country. He's also had 60+ million views of his comedy on the Internet and his first special A(LIVE) just came out on Amazon Prime.
110% has received rave reviews at all of the major comedy festivals, but the best review came from his own oncologist who wrote Michael an email that simply said: "Great show, Michael! You were well worth the chemo!" True story.
Performance Dates
Liberty Theatre 20 Jan - 5 Feb
Fremantle Comedy Factory 3-4 Feb
The Kalamunda Hotel 11 Feb
Mandurah Fringe Festival 12 Feb
