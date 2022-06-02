John Montesante Dectet Comes To Birds Basement This Month
The performance is set for June 17, 2022.
John Montesante Dectet is a stylish, 10-piece, horn-led jazz ensemble formed in 2012, boasting six stellar horns, a matchless rhythm section with 2 featured singers - performing exceptional arrangements, honouring the Blue Note and Bebop era.
The band performs tunes like Arabia, Round Midnight, A Time for Love, Close Your Eyes, Don't Misunderstand, Dearly Beloved, Milestones, Ceora, Falling In Love with Love and many more, with songs by Mark Murphy too.
John Montesante's Dectet will delight those who savour undiluted virtuosity, outstanding musicianship and strong vocal & horn features.
Lineup:
Mel Searle - vocals
Craig Schneider - vocals / piano
James Sherlock - guitar
Bn Robertson - double bass
David Hicks - drums
Michael Frazer - lead trumpet
John Montesante - 2nd trumpet
Andrew Serpell - trombone
Tim Wilson - alto sax
Tony Hicks - tenor sax
Stuart Byrne - baritone sax
Information:
DATE: FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022
ARTIST: JM ALL-STAR JAZZ DECTET
VENUE: BIRD'S BASEMENT. 11 Singers Lane, Melbourne. 3000 (near Flagstaff) Doors from 6PM. BAND: 7.30PM
TICKETS: $49-$55.