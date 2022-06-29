HACHIKO: THE LOYAL DOG Comes to Spare Parts in July

Coming home next month from WA state tour is the winter heart warmer, Hachiko: The Loyal Dog, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre's superb tribute to a legendary dog and his unconditional loyalty that moved a nation and inspired countless communities to come together around the world.



Based on a true story from Japan, Hachiko: The Loyal Dog is a theatrical celebration of the joy, resilience, and companionship that animals can bring to our lives, our homes, and our hearts.



Spare Parts' acclaimed original production tells the remarkable story of a Tokyo professor and his faithful dog Hachiko, who waited at Shibuya train station every day for nine years for his master to return, bringing the community together and becoming a universal symbol of love and loyalty.



Artistic Director of Spare Parts, Philip Mitchell said that Hachiko: The Loyal Dog is a rich and powerful experience for the whole family to share and a reminder that what brings us together makes us stronger.



"Animals have been part of 'the family' for thousands of years and many of us know first-hand the boundless energy, joy, and companionship pets, especially dogs, bring to our lives," he said. "Just look at how the Prime Minister's dog, Toto has captured the nation's heart as a mascot and a talisman for a better world."



"Hachiko: The Loyal Dog is a deeply emotional and satisfying journey that reveals a universal truth about our connection with all living things. Uplifting and heart-warming, the show will deepen your connection with all members of your family, especially that furry one who is waiting for you to come home."



Utilising Japanese-inspired paper craft puppetry, the production brings Hachiko and Professor Ueno to vivid life with tenderness and humour. The inseparable pair is joined by a host of other characters including the hopeless dog-catcher and the nosy neighbour, played by experienced Spare Parts performers, Kylie Bywaters (Little Prince, Night Zoo) and Sean Gustavino (Hachiko 2017).



Simplicity, beauty and poetic storytelling are the hallmarks of this superbly crafted Spare Parts production, which draws both children and adults into a mesmerising true story that proves dogs are indeed our best friends to the end and beyond.



The season will also see the theatre foyer transformed into an interactive Cardboard City with a maze and a cubby house for children to explore their imagination and build their own community before and after the show.

At 50 minutes and suitable for ages 5 and above, Hachiko: The Loyal Dog is an experience for the whole family to share together and a very special feeling that will stay with you all long after you return home.



Performed at Spare Parts' home theatre in Fremantle, Hachiko: The Loyal Dog runs from July 2 to 16, Monday to Saturday 10am and 1pm daily (excluding public holidays), with special twilight performances on Friday July 8 and 15 at 6.30pm. Book online 24/7 at www.sppt.asn.au or by calling 9335 5044.



Founded in 1981, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre is Australia's champion of puppetry and a leader in puppetry internationally. The award-winning company presents seasons annually at its home theatre in Fremantle, tours regionally, nationally, and internationally and provides unique opportunities for the development of emergent and established puppetry artists. The company's annual program reaches more than 100,000 audience members and participants. 2021 marked the company's 40th anniversary with two world premieres and unique community celebrations supported by Lotterywest.