GUNS N' ROSES Arrive in Australia for Stadium Tour

Get ready Australia! GUNS N' ROSES have arrived in Perth on their private Boeing 777 Jet with 120 band and crew ahead of their massive STADIUM tour. The band is set to dominate Australian stages.



The tour will play STADIUM dates in Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne.



Tickets are on sale now from Ticketek.



Prior to their arrival in Australia, the band performed to record numbers of ecstatic fans at Singapore's National Stadium on Saturday night.



Paul Dainty AM, President & CEO of TEG DAINTY promoted the Singapore show and said: "GUNS N' ROSES were on fire on Saturday night, the crowd was insane and loved it! They proved once again why they are one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Australian fans can expect to hear back-to-back smash hits from the band's astonishing back catalogue across the tour."



Two of Australia's most exhilarating and revered punk rock bands, THE CHATS and COSMIC PSYCHOS, will tour with Guns N' Roses as special guests.

Tour Dates

Friday 18 November: Optus Stadium, Perth

Tuesday 22 November: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Thursday 24 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday 27 November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval

Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground



Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

About Guns N' Roses

Following the group's 1985 formation, Guns N' Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction -the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N' Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008's RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N' Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history, and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe. Since reuniting in 2016, Guns N' Roses has gone on to sell over 5 million tickets worldwide on the Not In This Lifetime Tour. Guns N' Roses' are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

About TEG DAINTY

TEG DAINTY produces and promotes shows across Australia and New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom, South East Asia and South Africa. Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG DAINTY, was awarded an AM in the Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours list for his significant service to the entertainment industry as a producer and promoter of national concert tours, theatre and events. Paul Dainty is recognised by the highly acclaimed SportBusiness International Magazine as one of the world's 20 most influential promoters and recently ranked by Billboard as the 5th largest promoter in the world. Paul Dainty's tours have included Guns N' Roses, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Bon Jovi, Eminem, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, George Michael, U2, Prince, Yusuf (Cat Stevens), Neil Diamond, Tony Bennett, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Oprah Winfrey and many more. Sports entertainment tours have included World Wrestling Entertainment and Crusty Demons. Theatrical Productions have included Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays, Hairspray the Musical, Singin' in the Rain, Hugh Jackman's Broadway to Oz and Dame Edna tours in Australia, New Zealand, United States and United Kingdom. In 2019, TEGD co-produced Hugh Jackman's The Man. The Music. The Show throughout the world and co-presented Disney's Aladdin and The Phantom of the Opera in Asia.