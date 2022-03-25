GLAMOURPUSSY AND THE HIP REPLACEMENTS Comes to Goodwood Theatre & Studio SA in April

Dressed for success, GlamourPussy's mission is to spread the good word as she sings of the joys of post-menopause: when a girl finally gets her body, her mind and her life back after the lost years in hormone hell.

GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements present a joyful cabaret of songs and humour celebrating the best years of life. She's a spicy mix of glamour and decay. Embracing her 'autumn flush' and well past her use-by date, GlamourPussy shares that the best is yet to come, old is the new black and estrogen is so overrated!

GlamourPussy & The Hip Replacements make their Adelaide debut at the Goodwood Theatre & Studios on Saturday 2 April at 7.30pm and perform at Chapel Off Chapel in Prahran on Saturday 30 April.

"GlamourPussy came about because I found myself at a 'certain age' - post menopause and feeling fabulous- but all the messages were "you're done, love," but I felt far from it. Actually, I felt better than I had for as long as I could remember," said creator Naomi Eyers.

"Then something glorious started to happen. The less "visible" I was to the outside world, the more 'visible' I became to myself, and others like me. This spark came from within, and not from being reflected and affirmed externally. It was like I stepped through the mirror to the real world: The world of GlamourPussy."

GlamourPussy is the queen of post-menopausal zest, a blue-rinse princess and she's on her final run, her last hoorah and she's embracing it. GlamourPussy is an invitation to embrace your radiance no matter what age you are. She flirts, she sings, she is joyous and calls others to join her. She doesn't need anyone to tell her she is sassy and gorgeous, she knows it - and she knows you are too! Suggested audience dress code - Mutton dressed as glam!!



Directed by Shaun Murphy

Duration: 70 minutes (no interval)

Date: Saturday 2 April 2022

Time:7.30pm

Venue: Goodwood Theatre & Studios, 166 Goodwood Rd, Goodwood SA

Tickets: $37.50 plus booking fee at https://www.trybooking.com/BXOYY



Date: Saturday 30 April 2022

Time: 8pm

Venue: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran, VIC

Tickets: $39 Full, $35 Concession, $35 Groups (6+)

https://chapeloffchapel.com.au/show/glamourpussy-the-hip-replacements