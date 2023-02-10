Comedian Tania Lacy Will Tour With New Show EVERYTHING'S COMING UP ROSES This Year

Tania Lacy, one of Australia's dearly loved funny women is back, and taking her new show on tour in 2023 and this time around, everything's coming up roses! After surviving six years in Berlin with those crazy Germans, getting through menopause without spontaneously combusting and raising a teenage boy with her husband of 22 years, she's convinced the worst is behind her Bahahahaha!

'Everything's Coming Up Roses' covers everything from clown porn to hair curtains, yobbo birds to happy endings, Tania is relentless in her desire to find the 'roses' moments in all life dishes out. You can see it in Cairns on 24 February and then at Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Sydney Comedy Festival and watch this space for Townsville's North Australian Festival of Arts (NAFA) and Edinburgh Festival dates.



Tania's career sounds like a breathless jump from one fortuitous opportunity to another. As a student at the prestigious Victorian College of the Arts School of Dance, her hopes of being a classical ballerina were dashed

by a cruel injury, but not so long after she was choreographing and dancing with Kylie Minogue in the 'Locomotion' film clip. Molly Meldrum spotted her dancing on 'Countdown' and on a whim, had her open the show. A producer called asking her to audition for a new show, 'The Factory' and it made her a household name. Then came 'Countdown Revolution', award-winning short films, stand-up, and acting. Tania has also written for film and television and has two novels on the shelves, more information here. Tania currently resides in Cairns with her husband and son and is studying law.

Tania believes her rather unusual career trajectory has given her a unique view of the world and taught her anything is possible. 'Once the 'enfant terrible' of Aussie TV, Tania became 'enfant unemployable' for being too mouthy. Fortunately for Tania, women are quite 'in' right now, so she's decided she can be enfant 'anything she f*%king wants'. www.tanialacy.com

Tour Dates

Cairns: 24 February, Venue: Elixir Music House, 92 Abbott St, Cairns 24 February , Doors: 6.30 - Show 7pm, Tickets: $30 plus booking fee, price includes $10 bar voucher https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/999216

Adelaide Fringe: 7 - 12 March, Venue: Hell's Kitchen at Rhino Room, 131 Pirie St, Adelaide, Doors: 7.30pm, Tickets: $22.50 -$30 plus booking fee https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/tania-lacy-everything-s-coming-up-roses-af2023

Melbourne International Comedy Festival: 27 March - 9 April - Venue: Campari House, 23-25 Hardware Lane, Melbourne, Doors: 7.40pm, Tickets: $24-$32 plus booking fee https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/2023/shows/tania-lacy-everything-s-coming-up-roses

Sydney Comedy Festival: Wednesday 3 May and Friday 5 May, Venue: Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Road Marrickville, Doors: 8.10pm, Tickets on sale 15 March www.sydneycomedyfestival.com.au

North Australian Festival of Arts (NAFA) Townsville details announced soon

Edinburgh Festival details announced soon