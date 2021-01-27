Bearfoot Theatre Presents DO YOUR PARENTS KNOW YOU'RE STRAIGHT?

Bearfoot Theatre is an emerging artist managed not for profit and the Hunter Region's leading LGBTQIA+ Theatre Company. Bearfoot has a mission to keep contemporary work alive by producing predominately original works of theatre which challenge audiences, tackle relevant social issues and give a voice to young and diverse artists.

'Do Your Parents Know You're Straight?' by award winning, non-binary theatre maker, Riley McLean, will run as part of the Civic Theatre subscription season at the Civic Playhouse. DYPKYS is an original play which explores the prejudice towards the LGBTQIA+ community and acceptance of identity. It was first produced as an early draft in the midst of the marriage equality debate to an exceptional response from Newcastle audiences. The script has since been developed and an exciting ensemble of nine diverse artists are filling the roles including Luke Barker, Carl Gregory, Samuel Jenkins, Ava Mantle, Angela McKeown, Annie McLoughlin, Mazvita Takawira, Nicholas Thoroughgood and Zac Smith.

"In many ways, Casey Miller is a regular teenager with a passion for writing stories. But Casey has a secret.. he's straight. Feeling isolated, he creates a friend in his stories- Riley, a lesbian girl who lives in an opposite world (not unlike our own) where heterosexuality is normality. Riley operates as a reflection of Casey as he documents twisted versions of his reality through her eyes. But Riley can't always be happy- not when Casey's not. Because that's not fair."

Written and directed by Riley McLean. Assistant Directed by Harry Lyddiard.

Performances run Wed 17th Feb-Sat 20th Feb.

Running time: 2hrs 20min inc interval

Suitability: 13+

Warnings: Mature themes, strong language, sexual assault and suicidal references.

Booking link: https://civictheatrenewcastle.com.au/season-2021/season-2021-shows/do-your-parents-know-you-re-straight?fbclid=IwAR2RX8OPYswGifjnINqjSJf3thL8MTtIJcDPJV4jVqXzP-r2bKmI7upmEps