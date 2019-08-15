BLACK IS THE NEW WHITE Comes to Perth

BLACK SWAN is excited to present the razor sharp smash-hit romantic comedy Black is the New White.

Written by award winning playwright Nakkiah Lui (Black Comedy, Get Krack!n, Q&A) and starring darling of stage and screen Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding, The Sapphires) will make her Heath Ledger Theatre debut from 11 to 22 September. After playing a supporting character, fashion designer Rose, during the show's interstate run last year, Miranda will step up to fill the role of the main character, successful First Nations female lawyer Charlotte Gibson, for the Perth season.

"I'm just really thrilled to be returning with the rest of the cast who I built such warm and loving friendships with," Miranda says.

Lui has been inspired by rom-com films and brings her trademark wit to this work that has been described as a cross between Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and Meet the Fockers (with a touch of Grand Designs).

At the centre is Charlotte Gibson (Miranda Tapsell), a lawyer with a brilliant career ahead of her. As her father Ray (Tony Briggs) says, she could be the next female Indigenous Waleed Aly. But she has other ideas. First of all, it's Christmas. Second of all, she's in love.

The thing is, her fiancé, Francis Smith (Tom Stokes), is not what her family expected - he's unemployed, he's an experimental composer ... and he's white! Inviting him and his conservative parents to Christmas is a bold move that has all sorts of unintended consequences. Secrets are revealed, prejudices outed and old rivalries get sorted through.

With a toe-tapping soundtrack and an array of brilliant, eccentric, loveable characters, this is a great night in the theatre and a thoroughly beguiling.

Black is the New White sold out its world premiere at Sydney Theatre Company in 2017. Now this laugh-out-loud smash hit comes to Perth bigger, better and blacker than ever!

Love is never just black and white. It's complicated by class, politics, ambition, and too much wine over dinner. But for Charlotte and Francis, it's mostly complicated by family.

Paige Rattray, Associate Director of Sydney Theatre Company, directs a wonderful ensemble featuring Kylie Bracknell [Kaarljilba Kaardn] (The Caucasian Chalk Circle), Tony Briggs (The Sapphires, Jandamarra), Luke Carroll (The Torrents), Vanessa Downing (Home and Away), Geoff Morrell (Changi, Grassroots), Melodie Reynolds-Diarra (Skylab, Yandy) Tom Stokes (In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play) and Anthony Taufa (Top of the Lake - China Girl, Down Under).

Recommended 16+

Contains Adult themes, strong language, nudity and drug use.





