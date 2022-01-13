Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Palm Springs Awards
Check out the full list of winners!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Award Winners
Best Direction Of A Play
Miri Hunter - SHAKESPEARE IN REVUE - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel
Best Direction Of A Stream
Keith Cornell - A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Paul Grant - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Palm Canyon Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Michael Pacas - THE GUYS - Palm Canyon Theater
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Michael Pacas - A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co.
Best Play
EYELESS IN COLONUS - Joshua Tree Summer Theatre Under the Stars
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
Francesca Amari - LOVE SONG TO GILDA RADNER - Desert Rose Playhouse
Best Streaming Play
A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Mackenzie Naylor - EYELESS IN COLONUS - Wind walkers Medicine Wheel
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Jonathan Hatsios - CRUSADE - Zoom