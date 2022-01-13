Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Palm Springs Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Award Winners

Best Direction Of A Play

Miri Hunter - SHAKESPEARE IN REVUE - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel

Best Direction Of A Stream

Keith Cornell - A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Paul Grant - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Palm Canyon Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Michael Pacas - THE GUYS - Palm Canyon Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Michael Pacas - A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co.

Best Play

EYELESS IN COLONUS - Joshua Tree Summer Theatre Under the Stars

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

Francesca Amari - LOVE SONG TO GILDA RADNER - Desert Rose Playhouse

Best Streaming Play

A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mackenzie Naylor - EYELESS IN COLONUS - Wind walkers Medicine Wheel

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Jonathan Hatsios - CRUSADE - Zoom