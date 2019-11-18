Warm Music From The Cold North! Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel Strikes A Romantic Chord At The McCallum

The McCallum Theatre presents Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel on Monday, December 9, at 7:00pm. This performance, "Warm, Romantic Music From the Cold, Far North," will feature a smorgasbord of musical delights. The show kicks off with "Festive Prelude," "The Dream of Merry Christmas" and "The Spinning Top" by Carl Nielsen. After "Fantasy, Op. 11, No. 1" from Wilhelm Stenhammar, two Jean Sibelius works will be featured: "The Snapdragon, Op. 85, No. 4" and "Spruce, Op. 75, No. 5." Those will be followed by three works by Edvard Grieg: "Norwegian Dance, Op. 47, No. 4," "Shepherd's Boy, Op. 54, No. 1" and "The March of the Dwarfs, Op. 54, No. 3." The first portion of the show will conclude with Christian Sinding's "Rustles of Spring, Op. 32, No. 3."

After intermission, three works by the great Sergei Rachmaninoff will be performed: "Etude Tableau in E-flat Minor, Op. 33, No. 6," "Spring Waters, Op. 14, No. 11" and "Daisies, Op. 38, No. 3." The evening will conclude with Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Concert Polonaise, Op. 72, No. 7."

American pianist Jeffrey Siegel has been a soloist with the world's great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic; London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia; Moscow State Symphony; Munich's Bayerischer Rundfunk; and the Philharmonic Orchestras of Amsterdam and Oslo, as well as Stockholm, the Orchestra of La Scala and NHK Symphony of Japan. In the United States, engagements have included the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Mr. Siegel has collaborated with many of the pre-eminent conductors of our time: Sir Andrew Davis, Charles Dutoit, Neeme Järvi, James Levine, Zubin Mehta, Sir Simon Rattle, Leonard Slatkin, Michael Tilson Thomas, and David Zinman, as well as legendary maestros of the past, including Claudio Abbado, Pierre Boulez, Lorin Maazel, Eugene Ormandy, Sir Georg Solti, William Steinberg, Klaus Tennstedt and Yevgeny Svetlanov.

Jeffrey Siegel presents Keyboard Conversations®, a brilliantly polished concert-with-commentary that combines captivating comments with virtuoso performances of piano masterpieces. The concert concludes with a lively Q&A. New listeners will discover an informal, entertaining and instantly accessible introduction to the magnificent piano repertoire. Seasoned music lovers enjoy an enriched, more-focused listening experience. Ongoing series are presented in numerous American cities, among them New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Scottsdale, Minneapolis, Dallas, Denver, Palm Desert, and Washington, D.C. Some of these venues have been presenting Keyboard Conversations for more than 40-50 years-offering testimony to Jeffrey Siegel's artistry, innovative format and loyal fans.

Mr. Siegel has appeared on Oprah Radio's Dr. Oz Show, as guest of host and heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and author and co-host Dr. Michael Roizen. In addition, he has been a frequent guest on the popular BBC program In Tune in London. Keyboard Conversations® Piano Treasures, a Time Life production, has been broadcast by PBS to more than 150 cities nationwide, and is now available on DVD. CD releases include The Romantic Music of Chopin; The Miracle of Mozart, recorded live in London; The Power and Passion of Beethoven; The Romanticism of the Russian Soul and The Romance of the Piano (Random House Audio Publishing Group); Music for the Young-and Young at Heart (WFMT Radio, Chicago); and American Pianistic Treasures (WEDU, Tampa).

Born into a musical family, Jeffrey Siegel studied with Rudolph Ganz in his native Chicago, with the legendary Rosina Lhévinne at The Juilliard School and, as a Fulbright Scholar, with Ilona Kabos in London. Mr. Siegel and his wife live in New York and have two grown children, both of whom are married.

www.keyboardconversations.com

Tickets for these performances are priced at $43, $33 and $23. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787. The McCallum Theatre, located at 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert CA 92260, accepts payment by cash, personal check, VISA, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.





