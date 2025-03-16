Transcendence Theatre Company 2025 Broadway Under the Stars Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In partnership with the City of Sonoma and the Field of Dreams, the Transcendence Theatre Company (TTC), California Wine Country's award-winning premiere entertainment experience, announced that individual ticket sales are now available for the 2025 Broadway Under the Stars summer season, opening June 12 and running through September 14, 2025.

"We are thrilled to offer individual performance tickets for our 2025 season shows, providing greater accessibility for those who want to experience the magic of Broadway Under the Stars at one of our three shows this summer," said Brad Surosky, executive director. "We can't wait to welcome both new and returning audiences to the Field of Dreams venue this summer."

The 14th season of Broadway Under the Stars will feature three productions at the Field of Dreams theater venue, one block from Historic Sonoma Plaza.

Broadway's Best Night Ever (June 12-15 & June 19-22) marks the debut of a new, original show created by Transcendence Theatre Company. Broadway's Best Night Ever is an inspirational extravaganza featuring song and dance from the greatest hits of musical theater, showcasing music from over 40 Broadway shows with the finest talent from Broadway.

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (August 7-10 & August 14-17) the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical about Carole King’s early life and career comes to Sonoma this summer. The production will star Sarah Bockel, who played Carole King on Broadway and across North America.

"Bringing ‘Beautiful – The Carole King Musical' to Sonoma is a rare opportunity to experience a Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical right here in Wine Country. Carole King’s music has touched generations, and with Broadway’s Sarah Bockel starring, this will be a memorable performance" says Amy Miller, TTC Creative Vision Director.

Ladies of Broadway (September 4-7 & September 11-14) This original TTC production celebrates the influential women of musical theater. First created for TTC in Spring 2018, the show returns in a refreshed version, highlighting the women’s triumphs, challenges, and lasting impact on Broadway. This is the first show in TTC’s history to make its return to the TTC stage.

About Transcendence Theatre Company

Founded in 2008, Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country’s premiere entertainment experience. Presenting a Broadway Under the Stars season of original outdoor musical revues, an indoor holiday show every winter, and more, our mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. Transcendence Theatre Company is dedicated to providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one of a kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs. Through its Transcendence For All initiatives, the company partners with local nonprofits to make the arts accessible to youth, seniors, people with disabilities, and more.

Photo Credit: Rob Martel.

