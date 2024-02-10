THE GOLDEN GAMES, a Game Show Tribute to The Golden Girls, to Play Palm Springs

The performance will be held at Toucans Tiki Lounge in Palm Springs on Saturday February 17 at ​7 PM.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

THE GOLDEN GAMES, a Game Show Tribute to The Golden Girls, to Play Palm Springs

The Golden Gays will present The Golden Games - the Golden Girls Musical Game Show at Toucans Tiki Lounge in Palm Springs on Saturday February 17 at ​7 PM. Get ready to laugh, sing, and compete as the cast pays tribute to the beloved TV show, The Golden Girls.

As seen Off-Broadway, in Las Vegas, London, Puerto Vallarta and on Celebrity Cruises - The Golden Gays are the *live-singing* Golden Girls Drag Troupe! It's barbershop, it's vaudeville, it's RuPaul's Drag Race!

Picture it: Palm Springs, February 2024

Sophia Petrillo has gone missing! Your favorite pals and confidants Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose must travel down the road and back again across America to find her. The hip old grannies take you on a musical journey through The Golden Girls' favorite game shows! Put on your trivia caps because lucky audience members will become contestants, interacting directly with your bosom buddies, while competing to become the next #TokenSophia. Grab That Dough! Love Connection! Jeopardy Dream Sequences! Oh My! Toto, we're not in Miami anymore, sugar.

Get a special ticket discount with the code PSGAYS for 50% off!




