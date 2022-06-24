Spencer Cook And Parker Smith's Comedic Short ACT OF GOD Selected For Palm Springs Shortfest

ACT OF GOD will screen at Palm Springs International Shortfest this month.

Directing duo Spencer Cook and Parker Smith's ACT OF GOD is based on a true story. This comedic yet touching story of friendship was inspired by their unique bond, they met when Parker was Spencer's caregiver. ACT OF GOD explores the tension between self-reliance and true independence and has been selected for the Oscar-qualifying Palm Springs International Shortfest.

Stuart, a disabled man, isn't the most honest guy when it comes to asking for help. Total self-reliance is his goal, which is tough when you can't get out of bed on your own.

Spencer Cook and Parker Smith are both Austin Texas-based filmmakers. Cook being a lifelong wheelchair user is also a disability activist. Smith shot, edited, and directed his debut feature RAMBLIN FREAK as a one-man crew, going on to a world premiere at SXSW Film Festival in 2017. When he is not making films, he still works as Spencer's primary caregiver.

This whimsical duo also co-wrote and co-produced ACT OF GOD along with Matthew Harrington and Samantha Jean Robinson. The stunning cinematography is thanks to Taylor Camarot.

https://www.psfilmfest.org/2022-shortfest/film-finder/act-of-god.