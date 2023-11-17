Review: OFF THE STREETS at Revolution Stage Company

A brand new musical running through 11/21

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: THE FANTASTICKS at CV Rep Photo 2 Review: THE FANTASTICKS at CV Rep
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: Palm Canyon Theatres RENT is Due…. And They Paid It Honey!! Photo 4 Review: Palm Canyon Theatres RENT is Due…. And They Paid It Honey!!

Review: OFF THE STREETS at Revolution Stage Company

Review: OFF THE STREETS at Revolution Stage Company

It’s not often you get to see a new piece of work that not only has a profound message, but has fantastic music and talent to match. Tuesday night I did.

Off the Street is a musical written by Matthew Naylor & Jeanie Cunningham, book by Gary Powers, that is currently running at Revolution Stage Company. It’s about homelessness - which is not an easy subject to broach, so 90 minutes of a musical about those who have no shelter from the storm might seem like a lot - and it is, just not in the way you think. 

The music is beautiful, and has a driving beat. I was hit right in the solar plexus with the opening number, Beg for Money, a full frontal in-your-ears opener that grabs your attention and never lets go. It’s a great ensemble piece that sets expectations sky high, and keeps on soaring. 

It’s a tough sell, of course. Especially in the Greater Palm Springs demographic where songs like NIMBY, an acronym for “not in my backyard” bring home their point about where to house the homeless. Fantastic closer for Act I.

If you’re not open to self-reflection, go see Mamma Mia. But if you like thought-provoking theatre, this is for you. Its overall theme is how society has let down the homeless population in a big way. While they beg for money, the greedy politicians (personified by one comically villainous character) create roadblocks for housing and care while pocketing kickbacks and bribes. I know that doesn’t sound like a hoot and a holler, but the show is so good!

It deftly skewers the “powers that be” and society in general for a very good reason. This past summer, I interviewed Heather Vaikona of Lift to Rise, a local organization that assists with funding for the construction of affordable housing, and she said something profound, “we don’t have a money problem when it comes to homelessness, we have a values problem.” 

To prove that point, the audience runs into a few sketchy-looking people on the way to our seats. They stay on the periphery, just like on the streets. And just like on the streets the audience kinda avoided them. Brilliant bit of staging by Director Gary Powers. 

Our homeless characters each have a turn relating their reason for being on the street, not surprisingly none chose this life. Not Molly, or Lyla, Easy Jackson, Gunner nor Crash woke up one day and just chucked a good life away to live under the sweltering sun of the fictional town of Palm Sprinkles. (Oh yes, they go there.)

They are there because circumstances including war, drugs, and mental health are all part of our characters’ storied past. Here, in the street, they have built the family they seemingly lack, a unit with a matriarch who loves and cares for them, and they love Lyla in return. Since I brought her up, let’s talk about Lyla.

Jeanie Cunningham not only plays Lyla, she composed the music and lyrics with Matthew Naylor. There is a plot line about a queen in the show  that actually teases a few meanings, but the true queen was Cunningham’s voice and performance. She’s got a great vocal style and draws us in with This Dusty Place, then takes us to church in her duet, Here We Are with Ruby. Top notch job.

Review: OFF THE STREETS at Revolution Stage Company

Steve Giboney’s Gunner gives us a great portrayal of a veteran suffering from PTSD, and tells us his story in Lost and Found. Although Isaac Gaeta-Tollette’s Easy Jackson was a little pitchy at times, when he’s on, he’s spot on. And his portrayal of an “overly sexualized” gay man whose parents sent him to conversion therapy is just as manic as it needs to be.

Review: OFF THE STREETS at Revolution Stage Company Joseph Portoles’ as Crash is dark and subtle and his performance of Needles is riveting. He matches Cunningham’s intensity, and the two share a very touching moment.

Review: OFF THE STREETS at Revolution Stage Company Last and certainly not least in the homeless Jeopardy category is Alisha Bates as Molly. I’m not sure how old Molly is supposed to be, but she is childlike in nature. When Bates opens her mouth and sings Climate Change is Real, you forget everything. Including asking yourself how this childlike creature even knows or cares about climate change. (You might ask yourself later, as I did.) But I’m not mad at it, and Cunningham must be thrilled to have that voice singing her music. Bates is young and has a stunning vocal range. I hope she makes it to Broadway.

Not on the streets are Ruby played by Sonia Reavis, who can, and does, match Cunningham’s vocal power, and her friend Karen (Wendy Adele Evered), a caricature of all the Karens. And Our politicia, Tracy Grover Douglas is basically a gay Snidely Whiplash and Brent Reis has a blast chewing every bit of the scenery with The Queen.

Director Powers also takes the stage as our provocateur and intrepid reporter, Dan Darling, who narrates the story (from a book Powers also wrote) that supports these incredible songs.

It’s hard to describe how I felt when I left the theatre after rising to my feet for curtain call after the final ensemble ending Off the Street. I knew I had seen an important play, and I absolutely got the message. Let me amend that, I felt the message. The songs aren’t the least bit preachy - they just reach you in the most palatable way: music with some rock & rhythm.

A quick note on professionalism: the supporting tracks took a smoke break right before the second act, and Matthew Naylor had to jump on the piano and play live. I barely noticed; that’s how good the music is.

I recall, now, how I felt the first time I heard Tapestry by Carole King. I knew it was very special. That’s how I feel about this show. 

I highly encourage you to see it. 

Get tickets at Revolution Stage Company 

611 S Palm Canyon Drive

November 18-21 

Cast and crew

Music and lyrics: Matthew Naylor & Jeanie Cunningham

Musical Direction: Jeanie Cunningham

Book: Gary Powers

Executive Producer: Dan Kerrigan

Director: Gary Powers

Keyboards: Matthew Naylor

Lights: Mariah Pryor

Makeup & Hair: Lynda Shaeps

Stage Manager: Gustavo Sanchez

Sound Design: Kelly Mcguire

Sound Tech: Alex Danson

Cast: 

Molly: Alisha Bates

Lyla: Jeanie Cunningham

Karen: Wendy Adele Evered

Easy Jackson: Isaac Gaeta-Tolllette

Gunner: Steve Giboney

Crash: Joseph Portoles

Dan Darling: Gary Powers

Ruby: Sonia Reavis

Tracy Grover Douglas: Brent Reis

Music

ACT I

Beg for Money - Company

This Dusty Place - Lyla

Shell Game Shuffle - Dan Darling

Needles - Crash

Eye Shed a Tear - Easy Jackson

Nimby - Company

ACT II

Lost and Found - Gunner

The Queen - Tracy Grover Douglass

Climate Change is Real - Molly

Here We Are - Ruby & Lyla

Off the Street - Lyla & Company

 




RELATED STORIES - Palm Springs

1
Review: Palm Canyon Theatres RENT is Due…. And They Paid It Honey!! Photo
Review: Palm Canyon Theatres RENT is Due…. And They Paid It Honey!!

What a stellar performance PCT put on with their stunning direction by Luke Rainey and Rent’s incredible cast. The lighting (J.W. Layne) was stunning and lifted the shows emotion and took us swiftly from scene to scene. The choreography (Se Layne) brought laughs and the beautiful visual of community that “Rent” requires. I have SEVERAL “oh WOW” moments in my mind so please enjoy while I immersive myself in all of them as I write this review.  

2
Desert Theatreworks KINKY BOOTS was Everything! Sensual and Red! Photo
Desert Theatreworks' KINKY BOOTS was Everything! Sensual and Red!

KINKY BOOTS is running strong for another two weeks and I highly encourage you to sit back, relax and enjoy the beautiful piece of theater! They will “Raise you up” and “Celebrate you to ELEVATE you!” Don’t walk… RUN in those boots BABY- to Kinky Boots!

3
Review: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Dezart Performs Photo
Review: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Dezart Performs

When creating his season, Dezart Performs Artistic Director Michael Shaw always reaches for top shelf ingredients, but he’s mixed up a delicious cocktail of woke hilarity in Larissa Fasthorse’s marvelous The Thanksgiving Play.

4
Review: THE FANTASTICKS at CV Rep Photo
Review: THE FANTASTICKS at CV Rep

What did our critic think of THE FANTASTICKS at CV Rep?

From This Author - Kay Kudukis

Former lead singer in a disco cover band turned Gaslight girl, turned actress, turned author of two produced, and wildly unacclaimed plays, and one likely-unseen teleplay, Kay Kudukis is a pragmatic o... Kay Kudukis">(read more about this author)

Review: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Dezart PerformsReview: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Dezart Performs
Review: THE FANTASTICKS at CV RepReview: THE FANTASTICKS at CV Rep
Previews: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Dezart PerformsPreviews: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Dezart Performs
Review: NOT IN FRONT OF THE CHILDREN at Revolution Stage CompanyReview: NOT IN FRONT OF THE CHILDREN at Revolution Stage Company

Videos

First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical in London Video
First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical in London
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
View all Videos

Palm Springs SHOWS
Mid-Century Moderns in Palm Springs Mid-Century Moderns
Revolution Stage Company (10/06-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You