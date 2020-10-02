Judy Tenuta To Receive Palm Springs International Comedy Festival 'Lifetime Achievement Award'

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival launches its week-long online festival October 11th - 18th, 2020.

Judy Tenuta, Comedian, Actress, Author, Two-Time Grammy Nominee, Love Goddess, and Officiant of Gay Marriages everywhere, to be honored with the 2020 'PSICF Lifetime Achievement in Comedy Award' at the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival which launches virtually this year, October 11th-18th, 2020.

Paul Cruz President and Director of the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival had this to say... "Judy Tenuta is simply a legend in comedy. She headlined at the inaugural PSICF and completely slayed the audience with her unique approach to comedy. I'm telling you the crowd went wild with laughter for a little over an hour! People still come up to me and talk about it. It was an amazing thing to see because I had always wanted to see her live and it was, in a word, SPECTACULAR! It did not surprise me though because she is one of the best female comics of all time. She's on the level with Joan Rivers and Phyllis Diller. That's why she was the first female comic to be awarded 'Best Female Stand-up Comedian' at the American Comedy Awards, by none other than another legend, George Carlin, who she opened for on tour. Everybody respects Judy. She's got her own unique brand of comedy, there's no one like her and there never will be. She was an obvious choice for the 2020 'PSICF Lifetime Achievement in Comedy Award' this year and although she's been in the business for decade's she looks spectacular! Still every bit "The Goddess" she always was. She's so impressive, my production company is producing a reality pilot for her that got interrupted in the middle of filming by the pandemic but I'm sure people will fall in love with the goddess all over again once they see it. Judy Tenuta is a treasure."

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival launches its week-long online festival October 11th - 18th, 2020 with Star-Studded Films, Celebrity Q&A's, Industry Panels, Stand-Up Competitions, Awards Gala, and a multitude of Stars. Partial proceeds will go to a variety of pandemic related charities. For more tickets and more information visit www.psicf.org

