Idyllwild Arts Visual Arts Reception to Take Place At Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery

Idyllwild Arts Academy, celebrated for cultivating future artists, is reaffirming its partnership with the esteemed Melissa Morgan Fine Art. This collaboration showcases the remarkable creativity and talent of the Academy's Visual Arts students, providing them with a professional venue to display their work.

The Visual Arts Reception takes place on Friday, May 2, from 4 PM to 7 PM, offering attendees the chance to meet the young artists and explore the future landscape of contemporary art. Guest can also enjoy live music from student musicians from the Songwriting, Jazz, Classical Instrumental, and Voice programs! Thanks to the generous support of Melissa Morgan Fine Art, all artworks on display will be available for purchase, with proceeds going directly to the student artists. This initiative not only champions emerging talent but also enables collectors to acquire original pieces while actively supporting arts education.

This year's exhibition--on view Friday, May 2 & Saturday, May 3- will present over 75 artworks produced by 57 students in grades 9 through 12. The varied collection features ceramics, painting, printmaking, sculpture, photography, metal-smithing, digital art and mixed media, highlighting the Academy's dedication to promoting innovation across various artistic disciplines.

