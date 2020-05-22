Idyllwild Arts Presents A Virtual 24-hour Fundraising Event On June 6-7

Idyllwild Arts Academy announces its 24-hour virtual summer fundraising event, One World. One Idyllwild., which promises to be a spectacular showcase of Idyllwild arts students, alumni, faculty, and friends. Taking place on June 6 from noon PST to noon on June 7, the special event, which is free and open to the public, will feature an array of pre-recorded performances that the public can tune in to any time from all over the globe at https://www.idyllwildarts.org/oneworldoneidyllwild/

In one of the school's most ambitious efforts since their founding, Idyllwild Arts will bring together students, alumni, families, and friends on 6 continents, in 35 countries and 198 cities, with One World. One Idyllwild. The event will present the extraordinary artistry of students who aspire to be professional along with already established artists. All of the school's creative disciplines will be represented in the showcase, which will include a fashion show that presents original styles by students, musical and dance performances, student films, visual arts presentations, and spoken word and musical theatre presentations.

Idyllwild Arts provides an important platform for artists from all over the world to engage and build successful careers while making a difference in their communities. Many notable alumni will be participating in One World. One Idyllwild. These include famed American graphic artist and social activist Shepard Fairey, former American Idol finalist Casey Abrams, Ember founder and inventor Clay Alexander, and Celeste Headlee, the award-winning journalist, author, and speaker. All will be submitting 30-second videos which speak to the importance and role of artists today as well as the impact of their time at Idyllwild Arts.

One World. One Idyllwild. supports Idyllwild Arts' ongoing mission to engage professional artists and educators by offering unique educational programs for global citizens and provide scholarships for talented young artists to attend Idyllwild Arts' world-class boarding arts high school and Summer Program.

Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories

More Hot Stories For You