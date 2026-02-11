Plaza Theatre's rePLAY Series Continues After Sold-Out Show

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Plaza Theatre was buzzing this weekend as sold-out audiences filled the historic venue for the opening production of the new rePLAY series, The Importance of Being Earnest (in New York). Theatergoers were treated to a rare, intimate script-in-hand performance featuring an extraordinary cast of Broadway and television stars, launching the series to enthusiastic acclaim.

Adapted and directed by Tony Award winner David Zippel, Oscar Wilde’s beloved comedy was reimagined for present-day New York City and East Hampton, allowing the playwright’s razor-sharp wit to feel both contemporary and timeless. The production starred Christine Ebersole, Michael Urie, Judy Kaye, Priscilla Lopez, Lillias White, Isabella Coben, Ryan Spahn, and Jess Salgueiro, delivering a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience available exclusively in Palm Springs.

Performed script-in-hand, the production stripped theater down to its essentials, spotlighting the chemistry, comedic timing, and sheer talent of an ensemble that rarely appears onstage together. The result: a lively, electric atmosphere that reaffirmed Palm Springs as a destination for world-class theater.

Following the sold-out success of The Importance of Being Earnest (in New York), the rePLAY series continues this March with Charles Busch’s uproarious modern comedy, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife.

Tony-nominated playwright Charles Busch brings his biting, laugh-out-loud comedy to the Plaza Theatre in a script-in-hand production that follows a wealthy Upper West Side woman whose carefully curated life is upended by the return of a glamorous old friend. The stellar cast includes Harriet Harris (Fraiser, Desperate Housewives), Charles Busch (Vampire Lesbians of Sodom), Alix Korey (Chicago, All Shook Up), and Chris Carranza (Spyro Reignited Trilogy), blending sharp satire with surprising heart.

“After the incredible response to The Importance of Being Earnest, we’re thrilled to continue the momentum with The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” said David Zippel, Artistic Director of rePLAY. “These plays, performed by artists at the top of their craft, remind us just how thrilling great comedy can be.”

The rePLAY series, with Producing Director Debbie Green Miller is made possible through the generous support of David C. Lee, pairs iconic plays with legendary directors and performers for a limited run of script-in-hand events at the historic Plaza Theatre.

“What New York City Center’s Encores does for musicals, rePLAY does for great plays,” said John Bolton, SVP of Oak View Group and General Manager of The Plaza Theatre. “The sold-out response this weekend confirms there’s a real appetite for this kind of intimate, world-class theater experience in Palm Springs.”