THE DINAH Sold to Bella Barkow and Rose Garcia After 35 Years

After 35 legendary years, The Dinah, the world's most iconic and longest-running music festival and party for queer women, has been sold by founder and producer Mariah Hanson to queer event producer and longtime Dinah Operations Manager Bella Barkow and seasoned Dinah emcee, reality TV star and real estate entrepreneur Rose Garcia.

The acquisition ensures The Dinah remains independently owned, community-led, and deeply rooted in LGBTQ+ culture, now operating under the marquee of the duo's newly founded company, BellaRose Productions. The transition signals not only continuity, but a powerful evolution of an institution that has shaped queer women's space for more than three decades. Few LGBTQ+ events, particularly those centered on queer women, have ever achieved this level of cultural impact, longevity, and commercial success. This sale stands as a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ history and culture.

With this historic transition, The Dinah remains firmly in the LGBTQ+ community and Dinah family's hands. Garcia and Barkow bring complementary strengths to the role, along with an insider's understanding of what has made The Dinah a trusted and transformative platform for queer women and allies.

Rose Garcia, the real-life inspiration for the iconic "Papi" on The L Word, combines star power with authenticity and a steadfast commitment to LGBTQ+ visibility. A fan favorite on The Real L Word, she has expertly balanced leading Garcia Real Estate Group with devotion to her family and advocacy within the LGBTQ+ community. As a prominent Latina lesbian entrepreneur, her real estate success has brought her features in Newsweek, BuzzFeed, Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, and HGTV's House Hunters. Garcia has also emceed The Dinah and other major queer events, further amplifying her influence. A Stage 3 ovarian cancer survivor now in remission, she steps into this chapter with renewed purpose as co-owner of The Dinah alongside Bella Barkow under their new venture, BellaRose Productions.

With a career spanning Toronto raves to major festivals in Los Angeles, Bella Barkow brings extensive experience in large-scale LGBTQ+ event production. From her early days in West Hollywood nightlife to producing speed-dating events for queer women and managing major festivals including LA Pride and the Outloud Festival, she has established herself as a key figure in California's queer event scene. Bella joined The Dinah team in 2018, quickly rising from Pool Party Stage Manager to Operations Manager, and now brings deep operational expertise and an intimate knowledge of the festival's inner workings.

Together, their leadership promises a thoughtful blend of tradition and innovation, preserving what has made The Dinah mythic for over three decades while infusing it with fresh energy and bold new ideas. That energy is already taking shape. The excitement begins this year with the 35th edition of The Dinah.

It's official: The Dinah 2026 will take place September 30 through October 4th, returning to the Hilton Hotel and The Zoso. The full program and entertainment lineup will be announced in June, with more details rolling out in the months ahead.

This landmark transition powerfully solidifies the extraordinary legacy built by Mariah Hanson thirty-five years ago. Under her stewardship, The Dinah has stood in a league of its own, earning national and international headlines in both mainstream and queer media, appearing in television shows and documentaries, and becoming a globally recognized cultural phenomenon. What began as a bold idea in Palm Springs, CA, evolved into a rite of passage for queer women around the world, a destination event that helped define visibility, freedom, and celebration on a scale rarely achieved in LGBTQ+ entertainment.

"Rose and Bella are the perfect duo to take over The Dinah. Through their big hearts, business acumen and commitment to preserving what is most beloved about The Dinah, I am genuinely excited to watch them take The Dinah to new heights," says Mariah Hanson. "The Dinah is my life's work. I can't begin to explain how important this event has been to me, and the powerful way I have seen it change hearts and minds, year after year. That The Dinah will continue to be a game changer in our community and a beacon of hope for all of us, especially in these trying times, leaves my heart full. The Dinah is in good hands."