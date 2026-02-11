The Dinah Music Festival Unveils New Ownership, Continues LGBTQ+ Legacy

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After 35 legendary years, The Dinah, the world's most iconic and longest-running music festival and party for queer women, has a new chapter. Founder and producer Mariah Hanson has sold the festival to Bella Barkow, longtime Dinah Operations Manager and queer event producer, and Rose Garcia, seasoned Dinah emcee, reality TV star, and real estate entrepreneur.

The acquisition ensures The Dinah remains independently owned, community-led, and deeply rooted in LGBTQ+ culture, now operating under the newly formed BellaRose Productions. This transition preserves the festival's legacy while signaling a bold evolution of an institution that has defined queer women's spaces for more than three decades. Few LGBTQ+ events, especially those centered on queer women have achieved the level of cultural impact, longevity, and success The Dinah has.

"I've been to over 20 Dinah events, and each one has been unforgettable, a place to meet incredible women, build lifelong friendships, and feel fully accepted," says Garcia. "Keeping The Dinah in the family ensures Mariah's legacy lives on. Bella and I share the same deep love and dedication for this festival, and I know her vision is safe with us."

Garcia, the real-life inspiration for the iconic Papi on The L Word, brings star power, authenticity, and a steadfast commitment to LGBTQ+ visibility. A fan favorite on The Real L Word, Garcia has successfully led Garcia Real Estate Group, while advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. She is a prominent Latina lesbian entrepreneur, ovarian cancer survivor in remission, and experienced emcee of major queer events, including The Dinah itself.

Barkow brings decades of LGBTQ+ event expertise, from Toronto raves to Los Angeles festivals like LA Pride and Outloud Festival. Since joining The Dinah team in 2018, she rose from Pool Party Stage Manager to Operations Manager, gaining deep operational knowledge and an insider's understanding of what makes the festival transformative for queer women.

"The Dinah has been a cornerstone of queer culture for decades, and being part of its future is an honor," says Barkow. "Coming out at 13 in the late '90s wasn't easy, but seeing The Dinah on The L Word made it feel a little less scary. Working alongside Rose to carry forward Mariah's legacy is deeply personal for me. This festival was my safe space, and it's my hope that we keep it alive for the next generation searching for the same sense of belonging."

Together, Garcia and Barkow aim to blend tradition with innovation, preserving what has made The Dinah mythic for over 35 years while infusing fresh energy and bold ideas. The excitement kicks off with The 35th edition of The Dinah, returning September 30-October 4, 2026, at the Hilton Hotel and The Zoso in Palm Springs. Full programming and entertainment announcements will roll out in the coming months.

"Rose and Bella are the perfect duo to take over The Dinah. Through their big hearts, business acumen, and commitment to preserving what is most beloved, I am genuinely excited to watch them take The Dinah to new heights," says Hanson. "The Dinah is my life's work. That it will continue to be a game changer and a beacon of hope for our community leaves my heart full. The Dinah is in good hands."

As one of the few long-standing events for queer women to thrive globally, this milestone ensures The Dinah's story is far from over, it's just beginning its next chapter.

For updates, programming announcements, and exclusive news, visit www.TheDinah.com