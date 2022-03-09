Idyllwild Arts Now Accepting Applications For Fashion Design Programs

Fashion Design students at Idyllwild Arts receive in-depth, pre-professional training ranging from the basics of hand-sewing to the heights of visionary design. This multidisciplinary field includes the study of textiles and fabrics, figure drawing, color theory and rendering, body movement, performance, and visual communication. Students create and assemble garments from the ground up, mastering basic techniques and learning to represent their ideas in original patterns, designs, and ultimately, a themed Senior Collection. Awareness of sustainability, the repurposing of materials, and ecological awareness drive many of our group projects, field trips, Masterclasses, and individual designs. Learn more at: https://idyllwildarts.org/academy/fashion-design/

Students are encouraged to apply by March 31, 2022. Examples of artwork must include:

• Creative personal artwork in any artform, although Visual Art is preferred.

• Three to five design sketches.

• At least one original design, which could be a garment you have made or something you have designed that someone else made for you. Examples could include streetwear and/or any design of yours that has ever been on stage: costuming, fashion, school mascot, something for an event, etc.

For specific questions regarding the Fashion Design admission process, please contact Will Yarbrough: wyarbrough@idyllwildarts.org