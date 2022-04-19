Idyllwild Arts Academy to Present Spring 2022 Showcase

Idyllwild Arts Academy will present its Spring 2022 off-site student exhibition reception, catering to Idyllwild Arts family of supporters in the Desert Cities. Following a hiatus during COVID, the Idyllwild Arts Visual Arts students are excited to return to the desert and showcase their work, marking the reintroduction of a special partnership with Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery, which gives students a unique taste of what it's like to participate in the professional world of fine art.

The visual arts reception will be held at Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery, a prestigious contemporary gallery in the heart of El Paseo, on May 6 from 4-7 p.m.

The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, will run through May 7 and will feature the year's best visual works from students of Idyllwild Arts Academy, the pioneering arts high school that has been changing lives through the transformative power of art for more than 70 years.

Curated by Visual Arts Chair Linda Santana along with the Visual Arts faculty, the exhibition showcases art from 28 artists in a variety of mediums, including painting, ceramics, mixed-media, sculpture, drawing, photography, jewelry and printmaking. 40 works were chosen as stand out examples of the high level of creativity and technical accomplishment from artists in grades 9-12. The range of art speaks to the experiences of young visual artists in the 21st century with reflections on life, friendships, cultural mythologies and personal ethos. All art will be available for purchase in support of the artists and Idyllwild Arts Academy.

Following the reception, a special rock concert by Idyllwild Arts Academy songwriting students will take place at the Melissa Morgan Sculpture Garden from 7 to 8pm, which is part of Melissa Morgan's new concert series, featuring trailblazing musicians. The band is led by senior songwriting major Gabi Gamberg and original songs will be performed.

Located on a 205-acre campus in the SAN JACINTO Mountains, the school was recently ranked the #1 Private High School for Arts in America and prides itself on providing a one-of-a-kind experience for young artists hailing from more than 30 countries.