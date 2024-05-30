Desert Ensemble Theatre Announces Final Reading Of Season HENRY MAKES A BIBLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Desert Ensemble Theatre will offer its final staged reading of the season on June 11, 2024, 7pm (doors open at 6pm) in the VIP Lounge at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Henry Makes a Bible is the latest innovative work-in-progress by AJ Clauss, creator of Salty, DET's 2022 critically acclaimed production.

Tickets are $20 and are available at https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/434283.

In Clauss' vision of the creation of Gray's Anatomy, two college students on their way to becoming doctors in a cut-throat system are willing to do anything and everything to make their way to the slippery top, while trying to survive their friendship amidst a torrential love triangle. A story of the world's most famous medical textbook, referred to today as the doctor's bible. Gentle eyes and cold bones.

Henry Makes a Bible is the Recipient of the EST/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation commission. The EST/Sloan Project has developed hundreds of new plays that question and broaden the view of science in the popular imagination since 1998.

DET Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz stated: “AJ Clauss is a singular voice among contemporary American Playwrights. Their commitment to telling thrilling, topical stories through a lens of compassion and acceptance is essential to promoting mutual understanding and respect. DET is delighted to become Henry's laboratory as AJ continues to refine this complex and compelling narrative.”

The reading is directed by Kudra Wagner and features Janae Morris, Sam Moffat, Ashton Loyo, Joseph Portoles, Rebecca McWilliams, and Isaac Gaeta-Tollette.

AJ Clauss is a performer writer forged from small-town Indiana and has shared their stories on every coast. AJ is a proud member of Youngbloods, Ensemble Studio Theatre's Obie Award-winning playwrights collective.

This fall, DET enters its fourth year in residence at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, where it has received critical acclaim for its eclectic programming. “Support this theatre so they can outgrow their space, or better, be forced to extend all of their theatrical runs for months.” (Gilmore Rizzo, BroadwayWorld.com)

Comments