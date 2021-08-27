BWW Previews: THE PRODUCERS at Desert Theatreworks

It feels so great to see theatre doors opening which were locked by the pandemic. In March 2020, Desert Theatreworks had just opened one of their best musicals ever, The Producers, and were forced to close it after just one night. Now they are kicking off their 2021-22 season with that show which so few people got to see. In fact, the sets have sat on the stage for some 16 months.

I was one of the lucky few who saw it on its one night of performance, and I can't wait to see it again. The production I saw went for every laugh possible, and the audience was in stitches. I agree with Artistic Director Lance Phillips when he says, "What makes The Producers so special is that it is a comedy first and a musical second. The brilliance of the show is Mel Brooks' comedy, which shines through his book and score. It really is the funniest musical ever!"

The story is about Max Bialystock, a Broadway producer, who learns from his accountant, Leo Bloom, that they could actually make more money by staging a flop than they would from a hit, so they set out to make the WORST musical ever to open. Along the way, they hire a long-legged secretary with a spontaneously bursts out in gyrating dances, a German playwright who is sure the Fuhrer will return, and the gayest choreographer to ever add sequins to combat boots. With so many things wrong with their play, how could the show ever succeed?

Mel Brooks wrote the book, music and lyrics for the show based on an earlier movie of his with the same name. When The Producers opened on Broadway in 2001, he won Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Original Musical Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

The Producers will play at The Indio Performing Arts Center, 45175 Fargo Street, Indio, from October 8 - 31. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30, Sunday matinees start at 2:00. Tickets are available now by visiting www.dtworks.org or phoning the box office at (760) 980-1455 Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.