ADA AND THE ENGINE Opens In June At At the Long Beach Playhouse

The Long Beach Playhouse has announced the upcoming run of Ada and the Engine, a play by Lauren Gunderson that explores the life of Ada Byron Lovelace, widely considered the world’s first computer programmer. The production opens Saturday, June 7, with preview performances on June 5 and 6.

Set against the backdrop of the Industrial Revolution, the play follows Ada Lovelace, daughter of the notorious poet Lord Byron, as she becomes entangled in a passionate and intellectually charged friendship with Charles Babbage, the inventor of the first mechanical computer. Haunted by the absence of her father and the social expectations placed upon women of her era, Ada finds herself drawn to Babbage’s visionary ideas. Together, they dream of an “analytic engine” capable of performing complex calculations—a concept that would eventually become the foundation for modern computing.

Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director at the Playhouse, describes the play as a portrait of “a brilliant woman in an era when women weren’t celebrated for brilliance or welcomed into the sciences.” He notes that Ada’s relationship with her father, marked by his scandalous legacy and estrangement, influences her intellectual ambition and romantic entanglements alike.

Executive Director Madison Mooney calls the piece “Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs,” noting its blend of historical narrative, romance, music, and humor. Director Kelsey Weinstein adds that the play highlights “the magic in numbers, poetry in equations, and math in music,” urging audiences to think of Ada Lovelace the next time they power on a phone or computer.

The production features a four-member cast including returning performers Brian Pirnat and Giovanni Navarro, alongside newcomers Jenna Palermo French and Holly Jones.

A special “Pay What You Can” preview will be held Thursday, June 5, with a suggested donation of $5. On Friday, June 6, tickets will be available for a reduced rate of $10. Opening night, Saturday, June 7, includes a champagne reception and is sponsored by the Port of Long Beach; tickets for that performance are $35.

Regular ticket pricing begins at $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students on Friday performances. For Saturday and Sunday performances, tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $20 for students.

Tickets can be reserved through the Long Beach Playhouse website at www.lbplayhouse.org or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

