Video: Get A First Look At THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Citadel Theatre

Get a first look at Citadel Theatre's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, now on stage through March 31st, 2024.

Set in late 1930s Austria, the free-spirited Maria, set to take religious orders at an abbey, becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children. In her new position, she brings a new love of life and music into the hearts of each of the children and the surly Captain Von Trapp. A Tony Award winning musical with music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. This beloved story as suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp, with book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, contains all the songs and nostalgia audiences know and love.

This show is directed by Rachel Peake, Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario. Recently, Peake directed two fantastic Citadel productions, 9 to 5: The Musical and The Garneau Block. A co-production with Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, which ran in Winnipeg in December 2023, this production boasts a cast of almost 30 actors, including two youth companies who will be alternating performances. The gorgeous, memorable score is brought to life by an orchestra of 11 musicians.

The Sound of Music plays March 2 – 31, 2024. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com.

The Citadel will be hosting its first Relaxed Performance on March 30, 2024 at 7:30pm. Relaxed Performances offer an accessible option to audience members who may benefit from a more relaxed environment in the theatre or those who may have not normally felt comfortable attending a live performance. More information can be found in our FAQ’s.

The in-person Pay What You Choose event, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2024. There is also an opportunity to purchase Pay What You Choose tickets online. More information can be found on our website at citadeltheatre.com.