Theatre Collingwood To Present JOHANNES LINSTEAD: FROM SPAIN TO CUBA – A MUSICAL JOURNEY

Theatre Collingwood has announced Johannes Linstead: From Spain to Cuba, a live performance that will take audience members on a journey from the exotic Mediterranean sounds of Spain to the colorful rhythms of the Caribbean. This concert will take place Saturday, January 11th at 3:00 pm at New Life Church, Collingwood.

"For 2025, we want to feature the Change Makers in our world. Those people who create spaces for our imaginations to soar and for us all to feel hopeful for the future. I can't think of a better way to start this year than with the international music of this incredibly talented performer!" said Erica Angus, Executive Director for Theatre Collingwood.

Prepare to be mesmerized as Johannes Linstead, renowned for his virtuoso guitar skills, delivers an afternoon filled with the magic of Spanish guitar. Accompanied by a talented ensemble featuring spicy Latin percussion, grooving bass, and soulful accordion, Johannes will set the stage aglow with his unique blend of world music.

Johannes Linstead is a musical force with an impressive career spanning across the globe. With over 500 million streams and multiple accolades, including being named Canada's “Guitarist of the Year”, Johannes has earned recognition as one of the bestselling guitarists in the Instrumental, Latin Jazz, and World Music genres. His career boasts eight “Best Album” awards, seven top-ten US Billboard charting albums, and a recent induction into the L.A.-based Akademia “Hall of Fame.”

Known for his ability to bring together musicians from diverse cultural backgrounds, Johannes' vibrant music incorporates elements from Cuba, Greece, Palestine, France, Canada, Australia, Iran, and the Dominican Republic. His performances fuse upbeat rumbas and emotional ballads, enhanced by Latin percussion, violin, piano, and accordion, making each performance a colorful celebration of global sounds.

Even if you're not yet familiar with his name, you've likely heard his music. Johannes' songs have been featured in popular TV shows such as Miami Housewives, Californication, The Following, and Burn Notice, among many others. His music also made its way into the world of sports, with world champion figure skater Stephane Lambiel using Johannes' song “Zabuca” for his Winter Olympics choreography. Additionally, several of Johannes' songs appeared in the hugely successful video games Tropical 4 and 5.

In December 2019, Johannes scored a huge radio success with his holiday song “Tropical Christmas,” which became a verified hit, charting at #1 for two weeks as the “Most Added” song on the Top 40 New Music Weekly chart and #1 Most Increased song, surpassing chart-toppers like Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, and Justin Bieber.

Ms. Angus and Theatre Collingwood are becoming known for bringing incredible, world-class, talent to Collingwood for folks to enjoy affordably and without having to travel far. The company purposely programs performances at the popular 3pm timeframe as this allows patrons to enjoy lunch before the show, or dinner after the show, at local establishments. Check out their Dine & Play partners at www.theatrecollingwood.ca who offer dining discounts with proof of your ticket purchase

This is a performance you won't want to miss – an afternoon of passionate guitar playing, world-class musicianship, and the vibrant spirit of Latin rhythms.

Tickets are available now.

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2024

Time: 3:00 pm

Venue: New Life Church, Collingwood, ON

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.theatrecollingwood.ca or call 705-445-2200.

